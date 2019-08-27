Ashanti Sizzles In Chain Bikini That Flaunts Voluptuous Body

R&B songstress Ashanti has been flaunting her curvaceous body ever since her collaboration with the retailer Pretty Little Thing was released. Ashanti x Pretty Little Thing was a line that included jungle-inspired looks in bright shades, bold prints, and unique styles, and Ashanti decided the looks would be best showcased if she wore many of them herself.

She has been sharing looks with Instagram over the summer, and in her latest post, she showcased a look she wore in her “Pretty Little Thing” music video. The outfit truly stuns in motion, and fans should make sure to check out the video, but it’s a sizzling look even in a still shot.

Ashanti posed in an unusual bikini that had fans drooling. The top was crafted from some type of chain material that draped across her ample curves horizontally, revealing tantalizing hints of skin in between chains. Then, several chains were draped across the top vertically that went from her neckline all the way to her stomach. The detail added plenty of movement to the look and made it a true showstopper while Ashanti danced in the video.

The bottoms were likewise crafted from some type of chain material and dug into the side of Ashanti’s voluptuous hips. She accessorized with a pair of cuffs and a hat that also incorporated a chain fringe detail that paired with her bikini.

While the color palette of the overall look was far more subdued than many of the other swimsuits Ashanti wore in the video, the look is a major style statement. Ashanti’s fans loved the glimpse into her outfit from the video, and the post received over 64,000 likes within just eight hours.

One fan questioned her relationship status, given how smoking hot she looked in the picture.

“How is she not married? Lol” the fan asked in the comments section.

Another fan made a comparison to another recently released music video from a popular female rapper.

Loading...

“It’s giving me Cardi B Money video,” the fan said.

“We are not worthy!” another follower commented.

While Ashanti has recently been in exotic tropical destinations for her various commitments, this particular video was shot in the Florida Keys, as the geotag indicates. The focus in this particular snap was on Ashanti, but a beach covered in driftwood overlooking a stunning blue ocean was visible in the background.

Fans will have to stay tuned to Ashanti’s Instagram page to see if she shares any more still shots of her gorgeous looks in the music video.