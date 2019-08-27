Bebe Rexha Balances MTV VMA Award On Booty In See-Through Dress

Bebe Rexha is living her best life and her time at the MTV Video Music Awards last night proves that.

The “I’m A Mess” songstress won her first-ever MTV VMA for Best Dance for her collaboration with The Chainsmokers for “Call You Mine.”

The “I Got You” hitmaker took to social media to thank her fans, who she calls “Rexhars,” for voting for her.

“Ahhhhhh Rexhars we diddd it thank you @MTV @vmas let’s gooo @TheChainsmokers,” she expressed in a tweet.

After being awarded the Moonman, Rexha proudly posed with it on the red carpet. Bebe bent over and balanced it on her booty while flaunting a huge smile. She wore a silver metallic see-through dress which showed off her shape and behind, which is an asset she is known for. She had her hair up and shined on the carpet.

On Instagram, her upload racked up over 410,000 likes within eight hours proving to be popular with her fans who she stated she loves in her caption.

“Congratulations Bebe! So happy for you!” one user wrote.

“Congratulations my queen, you totally deserve this and we are ENDLESSLY proud of you. We love you so much,” another shared.

“Bebe you deserve this more than anyone!! couldn’t be more proud of you,” a third mentioned.

“Pioneer and current champion of the “balancing awards on your a** challenge,” a fourth follower joked.

“Well deserved and certainly more to come,” a fifth fan commented.

“Call You Mine” currently remains Rexha’s most popular song on Spotify, racking up more than 143 million streams. Its music video has achieved more than 34 million views on YouTube within two months. So far, the single has peaked at No. 26 in Australia, No. 50 in the U.K., and No. 56 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

Last year, Bebe earned her first-ever VMA nomination for Best Collaboration with Florida Georgia Line for “Meant To Be.”

Before becoming a huge success, Rexha built her career up by songwriting for artists like Eminem and Selena Gomez. She released her debut EP, I Don’t Wanna Grow Up, in 2015 and released two more in 2017 — All Your Fault: Pt. 1 and All Your Fault: Pt. 2.

Her debut album, Expectations, was released last year and included three hit singles — “I Got You,” “Meant To Be,” and “I’m A Mess.”

On Spotify, she currently has more than 33.4 million monthly listeners, making her the 27th most played act in the world on the app.

To keep up with Bebe Rexha, follow her Instagram account which boasts over 9 million followers.