Sarah Hyland Stuns In A White String Bikini

Sarah's showing some skin in her skimpy bikini top.

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland is showing off her body confidence in a string bikini while hitting up a pool party with her fiancé, former The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise star Wells Adams. The gorgeous and talented star flashed some skin in new photos published by The Daily Mail this week as she rocked a fun boho-chic inspired look.

In the candid paparazzi snaps taken on August 25, which showed Hyland soaking up the sun in Los Angeles, she could be seen rocking her tiny white string bikini top that tied across the back which she paired with a long white skirt.

The actress – who’s appeared as Haley Dunphy in the ABC comedy since it first began back in 2009 – didn’t exactly skimp on the accessories as she sported a cross-body chain across her toned torso underneath her bikini top. She also wowed with several gold chains draped around her neck, large gold chandelier earrings in both ears and a bracelet on her right wrist.

Hyland wore her textured long brunette hair up in a ponytail as she enjoyed some quality time with her husband-to-be, while she shielded her eyes from the beating down California sun by wearing a pair of small and rounded tinted shades on her eyes.

As for Wells, who proposed to the actress at the beach earlier this year after around two years of dating, he was spotted sporting a white t-shirt and a pair of blue swimshorts as they enjoyed the sunshine together.

Sarah – who The Inquisitr reported posted a NSFW close-up bikini photo to her Instagram last month – fortunately looked happy and healthier than ever in the new photos as she’s been very vocal in the past about her struggles with body confidence due to past health issues which has included having two kidney transplants.

It was just earlier this year that Hyland opened up about how she’s been feeling more confident than ever recently, telling fans that she decided to ditch the Spanx for her recent appearance at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards.

“Thank you to my ever changing self confidence for making the decision to not wear spanx and let my KUPA (kidney upper p***y area) shine like the badass b***h she is,” Sarah wrote in a very candid post shared to Instagram earlier this month, as People reported.

As reported by E! News, as a result of her health issues, the star previously admitted that she once weighed just 75 pounds in 2018 and has also opened up about being told by online trolls that she’s “too skinny.”

In a handwritten note shared online, she hit back at those calling her out about her changing body, writing, “considering I’ve basically been on bed rest for the past few months, I’ve lost a lot of muscle mass.”

Sarah continued, “My circumstances have put me in a place where I’m not in control of what my body looks like. So, I strive to be as healthy as possible, as everyone should.”