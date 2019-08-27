Miley Cyrus Debuts New Breakup Tattoo At VMA’s After Liam Hemsworth Split

Miley Cyrus debuted an emotional new breakup tattoo during her performance at the MTV VMA’s, on the heels of the announcement that her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth had officially filed for divorce.

Although she was not originally listed as one of the performers on the August 26 show, Miley was a last-minute addition to the star-studded music lineup, debuting a new song during the event, a ballad called “Slide Away.”

The tattoo was clearly visible during her performance, reported People Magazine.

The news outlet reported that the new ink located on Cyrus’ bicep was inspired by a song by the band The Pixies, an alternative rock group that defined the genre in the 1990s. Lyrics from the tune titled “The Thing” appears to correctly define what the former Hannah Montana star is feeling since announcing in early August that she and the Hunger Games star had split after less than one year of marriage. The couple tied the knot in December of 2018.

“My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free,” said the tattoo. People reported that the new ink was completed by celebrity tattoo artist Winter Stone.

Supported by her parents Trish and Billy Ray Cyrus, who watched from the audience, Miley delivered an impactful performance that was heartfelt and dynamic. The song was clearly about her relationship with Hemsworth, alluding to why the couple finally separated after 10 years together.

“Once upon a time, it was paradise

Once upon a time, I was paralyzed

Think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights

But it’s time to let it go

Once upon a time, it was made for us

Woke up one day, it had turned to dust

Baby, we were found, but now we’re lost

So it’s time to let it go”

“I want my house in the hills

Don’t want the whiskey and pills

I don’t give up easily

But I don’t think I’m down”

“So won’t you slide away”

Loading...

The couple’s representative released a statement on August 10 confirming the duo’s split, stating that Cyrus and Hemsworth were changing as partners and what was best for them at this moment was to focus on themselves and their careers.

Fans were hopeful that the two would reconcile as they had once before in 2013 after Hemsworth and Cyrus became engaged and just one year later, split. Hemsworth said to GQ Australia in 2013 in a statement eerily similar to the one released by the duo’s publicist this August, that at the time they were going in different directions and “it had to happen.” By 2015 the couple was together once again and Miley was seen wearing her stunning engagement ring, signaling their union was back on.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

This time it appears that the couple likely will not reconcile. Cyrus has been spotted showing off new girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter, former wife of The Hills star Brody Jenner, whom she married in 2018. Hemsworth, who filed official divorce papers, has been lying low in Australia where he is reportedly staying with brother Chris Hemsworth and his family.

Just before the VMA Awards, Cyrus took to Instagram to reveal that she will always love her ex-husband and lover of ten years in an ode to their relationship.