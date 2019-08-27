Hailee Steinfeld Stuns In Sheer Fiery Red Gown At MTV VMAs

Hailee Steinfeld was one of many high-profile names that attended the MTV Video Music Awards last night and wowed in a sheer gown.

The “Love Myself” hitmaker wore a fiery red garment which was see-through and showed off her chest and legs. The entertainer looked stunning and elegant, accessorizing her look with a couple of rings and red nails and lipstick to match the ensemble. Steinfeld kept her brunette hair down and wavy, making it look effortless to look that good.

Many fans of the multi-talented star were in awe of her beauty and were quick to have an opinion on her look via social media.

“She is so perfect,” one user wrote in a tweet.

“Hailee Steinfeld looked perfect last night at the #VMAs,” another shared on Twitter.

“Hailee Steinfeld is the finest girl at the VMA’s!” a third tweet stated.

“She is something… beautiful..” a fourth fan tweeted.

On the night, Steinfeld presented an award and spilled some details about her new music, per ET Online. She explained that after filming the first season of Dickinson, she had a whole new stance on her songwriting.

“I have been working on the music non-stop and I’m so excited,” she revealed.

“I finished season one of ‘Dickinson’ and I went straight home to L.A. and I’ve been writing ever since. I had this new perspective on writing after playing this character. Just this sort of fearlessness that I’ve never really approached my writing with, so I’m very excited about this new music. It’s very honest and it’s very fun and it’s coming soon.”

Hailee over the years has built her profile up as a celebrity who can do it all.

In 2008, she appeared in her first short film, Heather: A Fairytale, and has gone on to star in many more big blockbuster movies since.

In 2015, she played the role of Emily Junk in Pitch Perfect 2 and continued her role in the third movie in 2017.

Last year, she played the voice role of Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the character Charlie Watson in Bumblebee, which grossed over $468 million at the box office.

As for music, she has had numerous hits to achieve success around the world.

In 2015, she released her debut single, “Love Myself,” which is taken from her first EP, Haiz.

Since then, she has enjoyed hits with Zedd, DNCE, and Florida Georgia Line.

Despite never releasing an album, she currently has over 14.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, making her the 185th most played act in the world on the app.

To keep up to date with Hailee’s busy career, follow her Instagram account.