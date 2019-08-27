Salma Hayek’s Skintight Swimsuit Video Sends Instagram Into Meltdown

Salma's uber-sexy beach video has jaws dropping the world over.

Salma Hayek is back on Instagram with a seriously sexy swimsuit video that’s sending her millions of followers into meltdown mode. The stunning age-defying 52-year-old Frida actress put her serious curves on full display once again in her skintight lavender one-piece as she lay seductively in the sand.

The stunning new upload shared to social media on August 26 was made up of three short slow-motion videos that showed the mom of one (she shares 11-year-old daughter Valentina with husband François-Henri Pinault) flaunting her curves while lying in the sand as the waves washed over her. Her long brunette hair flowed in the water while she put her knockout figure on full display.

Hayek’s latest beach video came mere days after The Inquisitr reported that she set pulses racing with a set of jaw dropping pictures posted to Instagram showing her getting wet in the water in the skimpy and pretty revealing bathing suit look.

Salma still looked uber-sexy in the latest video uploaded on this week as she revealed in the caption that she was sharing the moving video version of the still images she posted last week in order to celebrate hitting a seriously impressive 11.1 million followers on the social media site.

The newest swimsuit clip had her being moved by the waves as she posed for the camera as well as having her entire face splashed by sea water while she lay on the sand.

Fans took over the comments section of the videos – which has received more than 473,000 likes since she first shared it on her account – with praise for the gorgeous actress.

“Salma all I can say is you are gorgeous sensual lady and the backdrop makes it sizzling hot,” one person told Hayek in the comments section of the upload, before adding, “Always thought you’re one of the most beautiful women in the world.”

A second wrote in the comments, “There goes my blood pressure again,” while a third Instagram user added, “After all these years, still hotter than a Mexican summer in the desert!” with several emoji with hearts for eyes to show their appreciation for her latest revealing swimwear video.

As for how Salma got the insane body she’s been showing off across social media, she previously admitted that she actually isn’t a big fan of working out and actually has to “force” herself to exercise because she knows it’s the best thing to do for her health.

“When I’m in Los Angeles I try to do pilates every week,” she said of her go-to workout technique in the interview, per Closer. Hayek, who has houses in multiple countries with her businessman husband François, continued, “I’m working with a wonderful instructor in France who teaches a unique combination of yoga and pilates.”

Salma – who stunned fans in an animal-print bikini earlier this year, as The Inquisitr reported – also opened up about how she keeps herself in check when it comes to her weight, even weighing herself every day.

“You have to weigh yourself every day, and you have to have an alarm number. When you get to that number, you have to start putting it in reverse,” Hayek shared, adding of her figure, “I’m not a skinny girl. I push it. I’m at the limit of chubbiness at all times.”