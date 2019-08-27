Cardi B Can Barely Contain Her Assetts In Low-Cut See-Through Garment At MTV VMAs

Cardi B is known for her bold fashion choices and her look at the MTV Video Music Awards didn’t disappoint.

As always, Cardi looked stunning. The “I Like It” chart-topper rocked a very low-cut garment which saw the star busting out of it. Her ensemble was fiery red while she owned a choker of the same color that covered her neck and dark shoulder-length hair. Her look showed off her legs, arms, and cleavage, which she’s never afraid to hide. The bottom half of the gown was see-through and gave it that finishing touch.

She accessorized herself with lots of gold bangles on both of her wrists and wore stilettos to give her some height.

In her Instagram post, she is posing behind a blank white wall, serving a fierce look.

On the night, Cardi was nominated for a total of five awards and took home Best Hip Hop for “Money.”

Within seven hours, her post racked up over 1.6 million likes, proving to be very popular with her followers who can’t get enough of the rapper.

“Always the best on the carpet,” one user wrote.

“Cardi came so far and she still winning,” another shared.

“The dress, makeup, hair & accessories is everything,” a third mentioned.

“Living for this look,” a fourth follower commented.

“Ya style and drip is CRAZY,” a fifth fan insisted.

Last year, Cardi made a lot of impact at last year’s VMAs ceremony, taking home three awards — Best New Artist, Best Collaboration for “Dinero” with DJ Khaled and Jennifer Lopez, and Song of Summer for “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin. In total, she has taken home four Moonman trophies.

For the past couple of years, she has cemented her status as one of music’s biggest names.

In 2017, she achieved her first U.S. No. 1 single with “Bodak Yellow.” The following year, she had two more chart-toppers in the States — “I Like It” and “Girls Like You” with Maroon 5.

Cardi’s long-awaited debut album, Invasion of Privacy, topped the U.S. and Canadian album charts, and won her a Best Rap Album Grammy Award this year.

Throughout her career, she has collaborated with a number of high profile names including Migos, Kehlani, Selena Gomez, Bruno Mars, and SZA to name a few.

Currently, she has over 32.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify, making her the 30th most played act in the world on the app.

In 2017, she married rapper Offset who she has a daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, with.

On Instagram, her account boasts over 49.9 million followers.