Halsey Shows Off Stomach & Tattoos In Skimpy Garment At MTV VMAs

Halsey was one of many high-profile celebrities who showed up at the MTV Video Music Awards last night.

The “Bad At Love” songstress turned up in style and wore a very eye-catching outfit.

On the night, she was nominated for seven awards including Artist of the Year and Best Power Anthem for “Nightmare.”

On Instagram, she shared a shot of her in a multicolored garment which showed off her stomach and ink on her body. Halsey is known for changing up her hairstyle a lot of the time and opted for dark long hair for the ceremony. She accessorized her look with a pair of earrings and had the colors of the rainbow dyed on the top of her middle parting, showing the LGBTQ+ community some support.

Within five hours, the upload racked up over 900,000 likes, proving to have made an impact on her followers.

“SHE SAID GAY RIGHTS,” one user wrote, with multiple pride flag emojis.

“Can’t believe Halsey invented rainbow,” another shared.

“You look INSANELY beautiful,” a third mentioned.

“WTHHHHH YOU ARE SO FREAKING PRETTY AND ME HERE LOOKING LIKE A POTATO LMAO,” a fourth fan insisted.

“QUEEN OF RAINBOWS AND BEING FIERCE AF,” a fifth follower commented.

Halsey is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community and identifies as bisexual. She is currently dating British musician Yungblud, who she has been dating since last year.

Since 2014, Halsey has built herself up as one of music’s biggest names.

Her debut EP, Room 93, kickstarted her career and she hasn’t looked back since.

In 2014, she released her debut album, Badlands, which peaked at No. 2 in the U.S. and Australia, and reached the top 10 in Canada, the Netherlands, the U.K., and New Zealand.

Her second studio album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, topped the U.S. and Canadian album charts in its first week and cemented her status as one of the millennium’s biggest breakout stars.

Since then, she has been gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated third studio album.

In between the release of her new album, she has released a number of singles. Late last year, she released “Without Me” which topped the U.S. Billboard 100 singles chart at the beginning of 2019. It became Halsey’s first solo song to do so. She followed up the release with “Nightmare,” a rock anthem with attitude.

Throughout her career, she has taken the charts by storm by featuring on other artists singles — BTS, G-Eazy, The Chainsmokers, Benny Blanco, and Khalid, to name a few.

To keep up with Halsey, follow her Instagram account.