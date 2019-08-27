Normani’s MTV VMAs Performance Has The Internet Shook

Normani was one of many performers at the MTV Video Music Awards last night.

The “Slow Down” songstress performed her latest single, “Motivation,” which consisted of a lot of choreography and even an outfit change.

Throughout her performance, Normani served a lot of energy while singing at the same time. In the middle of her set, she did a dance break which consisted of a back walkover, the splits, twerking, and hair whips. The crowd went wild while Normani showed off her many talents.

She kept it comfy and rocked garments that were cropped and short that showed off her toned stomach and incredible legs.

MTV uploaded the performance to their official YouTube channel, which racked up over 460,000 views very quickly.

The comments section is filled from users who couldn’t get enough of her performance and those who love the star.

“Did she really just twerk, do a back walkover, and do a press handstand into a split on that hard stage? Take ALL the awards, they’re deserved,” one account wrote.

“Dang, Normani is so on her game. She’s a true entertainer. I’m blown away!! Her talent is blossoming for the world to see as a solo artist, and now she can shine!!” another shared.

“Normani’s potential is undeniable. I hope she keeps working hard to create her legacy in the music industry,” a third mentioned.

From YouTube to Twitter. It seemed she made a lot of impact on many platforms.

“I truly understand why it’s so hard to believe that Normani performs the way she does AND sings live. But check for yourself,” a fan posted on Twitter, attaching a video to her performance.

“NORMANI REALLY IS THAT B*TCH!!!!!!!!” another tweet insisted.

Normani rose to fame when she was a part of the girl group Fifth Harmony in 2012. Since 2015, they have been on an indefinite hiatus. They enjoyed three studio album releases — Reflection, 7.27, and Fifth Harmony — and a number of hit singles — “Worth It,” “Work From Home,” and “That’s My Girl.”

Since embarking on a solo career, she has collaborated with some high-profile names, including Khalid, Calvin Harris, and Sam Smith.

Last night, she picked up “Best R&B” for her single with 6lack, “Waves.”

On Spotify, she currently has over 19.1 million monthly listeners, making her the 114th most-played act in the world. Her most popular song is her track with Sam Smith, “Dancing With A Stranger,” which has achieved over 459 million streams.

