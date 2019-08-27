Missy Elliott’s MTV VMA Performance Goes Down A Storm, Has Celebrities In The Audience Going Wild

Missy Elliott was awarded the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards last night and blew the house down with her performance.

The “I’m Really Hot” hitmaker opened her set with her latest single, “Throw It Back,” which was released last week. Elliott rocked blonde braids, and a silver garment while being surrounded by her talented dancers. Her medley quickly went into her iconic single “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” where Missy rocked the signature trash bag look from the music video. Other tracks performed in her set included “Pass That Dutch,” “Get Ur Freak On,” and “Lose Control,” to name a few. For a lot of the songs, she tried to incorporate some of her music videos aesthetic to the stage.

While giving it 100 percent, Bebe Rexha, Lizzo, Halsey, and Taylor Swift were some of the big celebrity names who were seen dancing and singing while she was on stage, living their best life.

A lot of Elliott’s feature other artists on them, however, she made sure her performance consisted of just herself and her dancers.

After stealing the show, MTV uploaded the performance to their official YouTube channel which racked up over 380,000 views instantly.

The comments section is filled with users praising her performance and art, and their love for Missy.

“Maybe I’m biased because I grew up on missy but that was the best VMA performance I’ve seen in a long time!” one YouTube account wrote.

“Y’all finally got it right. I have no words. Glad she finally got the recognition she deserved ages ago!” another mentioned.

“AND THAT IS WHY MISSY MISDEMEANOR ELLIOT IS THE MICHAEL JACKSON VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD RECIPIENT!!!!!!!” a third user commented.

“Legendary is NOT a strong enough word for what we just witnessed here tonight,” a fourth fan remarked.

Last week, Elliott treated fans to a new project, Iconology, which consists of five tracks. On the same day, she dropped the music video for “Throw It Back” which has racked up over 7.9 million views on her official YouTube channel.

On Spotify, she currently has over 7.8 million monthly listeners, making her the 444th most played act in the world on the app. Her collaboration with Lizzo, “Tempo,” remains her most popular song with over 37.1 million streams.

In total, she has released six studio albums — Supa Dupa Fly, Da Real World, Miss E… So Addictive, Under Construction, This Is Not a Test!, and The Cookbook.

