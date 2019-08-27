Tuesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Xander Offers Hope, Gabi Confesses

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, August 27, reveal that there will be some couples drama, as well as some good news ringing out over Salem.

According to a report by Celebrating The Soaps, Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as Xander Cook drops a huge bombshell on the Kiriakis/Horton family — Holly Jonas is alive.

Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) will confirm that Holly did not die in a car crash that was caused by the drug cartel. Instead, he kidnapped the little girl out of her bed under orders from Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk). Holly’s death was faked, and she is alive and living outside of Salem.

Although Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers), Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), and countless others will be thrilled by the news, they’ll also be furious with Xander for his part in the entire situation. Maggie will be heartbroken that Xander, whom she had considered as a friend, could do such as terrible thing to her.

As viewers know, Maggie was so devastated by her granddaughter’s death that she lost years of sobriety and fell off the wagon because of it. It was a tough road for her to get back into recovery, but she did it despite the odds being against her.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives watchers will also see Kristen continue to do anything and everything that she can to prove to Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) that she is in love with him and that they are meant to be together.

Even after she was busted while pretending to be Nicole in an elaborate mask and wig, Kristen is still trying to convince Brady that she’s changed and that she is the right woman for him.

This means that she’ll be willing to offer up some valuable information about the whereabouts of Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and her daughter Holly. However, she’ll want to trade the information as a get-out-of-jail-free card with the Salem police department.

In addition, Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley) will ask Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) to turn on his evil sister and make a fresh start with her.

In the latest #DAYS, Gabi questions why Stefan saved her life.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/V9R6V8PWnY — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 21, 2019

All the while, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) will have a real talk about their feelings towards one another, and it will end with a shocking confession of love by Gabi.

Fans can see all of the exciting drama unfold by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.