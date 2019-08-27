Miley Cyrus Spotted Kissing Kaitlynn Carter At The VMAs

Miley Cyrus took the stage at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night, and she rocked the house as she sang her latest song, “Slide Away” for the first time in public.

According to Entertainment Tonight, although Miley Cyrus and her husband, Liam Hemsworth, recently split the singer wasn’t alone at the awards show.

Just moments before Cyrus took the stage to sing her ballad — which is said to be about her split with Hemsworth — cameras flashed on the singer backstage and none other than her rumored new girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter was standing by her side. Page Six also reports that the pair were seen kissing before the performance.

Miley and Kaitlyn, who is Brody Jenner’s ex, sparked dating rumors earlier this month when they were photographed by the paparazzi showing off some serious PDA, including locking lips, during a vacation to Lake Como together.

Just days after the photos were released Liam filed for divorce from Miley after only eight months of marriage. The actor did reveal that he wished Cyrus the best, but did not comment on her rumored new relationship with Carter, or the PDA photos of the pair.

Rumors began to fly that Miley may have cheated on Liam during their marriage. However, the singer took to social media to debunk the speculation, claiming that she was never unfaithful to Hemsworth during their relationship.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus is aware that Liam Hemsworth may be upset by the photos of her kissing Kaitlynn Carter, but she’s allegedly not trying to hurt him by moving on so quickly.

Sources recently told People Magazine that Miley is simply being herself and living life on her own terms, despite how Liam may feel about that.

As for her breakup ballad, “Slide Away,” the insider claims that was also not meant to disrespect Hemsworth in any way.

“Her song was her way of telling her story without having to say anything at all. She isn’t trying to bash him, but she wants to be able to share what she’s been going through,” said the source.

As for Cyrus’ budding relationship with Carter, it seems to be moving quickly. A source recently told Page Six that the women were spotted out at the Soho House in West Hollywood and that they couldn’t keep their hands off of each other.

“They were obsessed with each other. They couldn’t keep their hands off each other. They were kissing and making out everywhere. In the bathroom, at the bar, in the middle of the floor. There’s no question they’re together,” the informant dished.

Fans can see more of Miley Cyrus’ life following her split from Liam Hemsworth by following the singer on Instagram.