‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 5 Episode 12 Preview: New Character Introduced As Group Searches For New Home

In addition, Episode 12 sees a person goes missing but are they fleeing the main group or has something more sinister occurred?

As Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead continues, the struggle continues to outwit Logan (Matt Frewer) and find a new permanent home. In the middle of all this, people start to go missing from the main group.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The previous episode of Fear the Walking Dead touched more on Alicia’s (Alycia Debnam-Carey) search to find out who has been painting inspirational messages on trees. However, the ever-present threat of Logan’s group continues and will be explored further in the next episode.

The synopsis for Episode 12 (titled “Ner Tamid”) of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, as quoted by Coming Soon, is below.

“In search of a permanent home for the convoy, Charlie is drawn to a synagogue where she encounters a rabbi surviving on his own; Sarah and Dwight face unexpected foes.”

As the group continues to grow, there are always threats while they remain on the road. Not only is Logan a real issue with his desire to track down the location of oil fields but the infected continue to be a motivation to keep sturdy walls between the living and the dead. Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 looks set to explore the desire to find a permanent location for the main group. This is also further discussed in one of the trailers released for the upcoming episode.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead has seen the advent of many new characters, and it appears that Episode 12 will continue on in this theme as Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) meets up with a rabbi. Skybound lists this character as being portrayed by actor Peter Jacobson. As to how this introduction will further current storylines in Fear remains to be seen. However, the title of the episode may also shed some light regarding the role this new character will play. In Hebrew, “Ner Tamid” translates to mean “eternal light.”

Van Redin / AMC

In addition to these developments, a new problem is developing for the main group: missing members. In one of the clips for the next episode of Fear the Walking Dead, Dwight (Austin Amelio) reveals that a member of their group has gone missing overnight. However, as to whether or not his missing member left of their own accord or was taken by Logan’s group remains to be seen and viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night to find out more.

You can view the clips for Episode 12 of Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead below.

As yet, no new images detailing Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead Season have been officially released.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns on September 2 at 9 p.m.