Larsa Pippen Bursts Out Of Sparkly Bikini In Sexy Poolside Pic

Larsa Pippen is one celebrity who is definitely having a hot girl summer. The former Real Housewives of Miami star has been posing in a skimpy bikini left and right for the past few months, and this week was no different.

On Monday, Larsa took to her Instagram account to share her latest bikini photo, and her fans absolutely loved seeing her in the racy swimwear.

In the photo, Pippen is seen sitting poolside with her gal pal as they wear matching sparkly charcoal gray bikinis. Larsa busted out of her tiny little top and flaunted her ample cleavage and toned arms in the process.

Kim Kardashian’s BFF also rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms, which tied at the sides and showed off her flat tummy, curvy backside, and lean legs.

Larsa wore her light brown hair pulled up into a sleek ponytail behind her head and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and around her face.

The model also sported a pair of dark, oversize sunglasses, pink blush, a bronzed glow, and light pink lips to complete her glam look while posing with a sultry look into the camera and dipping her feet into the swimming pool with her friend by her side.

As many fans already know, Larsa Pippen is the estranged wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen. The pair were married for over 20 years before announcing their split last fall.

However, that wasn’t the first time that the couple had separated. Back in 2016, the pair released a statement about the end of their marriage.

“After careful consideration and 19 years together, Larsa and Scottie have each filed for dissolution of their marriage. Although they are no longer to be married, Larsa remains hopeful that she and Scottie will always do what is best for their 4 beautiful children and jointly raise them with love and respect,” a rep for the couple told TMZ at the time.

However, Larsa and Scottie eventually reconciled before calling it quits for a second time in late 2018.

Hollywood Life reports that Larsa revealed the latest split in a statement, and claimed that she and Scottie would remain united in co-parenting their four children — Justin, Preston, Sophia, and Scottie Jr.

Meanwhile, before the pair filed for divorce, authorities were allegedly called to their home multiple times for domestic disturbance calls.

After the calls were made, no one was arrested or charged on any counts. However, Larsa allegedly told police that Scottie had been frightening her, which prompted the calls to the authorities.

Fans can see more of the newly single Larsa Pippen by following her on Instagram.