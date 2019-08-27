New ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Theory Sees Jadis Banding Together With Other Artists

Could there be a unique connection between Jadis from 'The Walking Dead' and 'Fear's' newcomer, Wes?

As Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) searches for the identity of an artist who paints trees, fans are starting to see a theme emerging between The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead that could see Jadis’ (Pollyanna McIntosh) crossover between the two series be based on artistic endeavors.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, as well as previous seasons of The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Already, there has been a likely crossover between Jadis’ mysterious helicopter group in The Walking Dead with the group that Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon) is a member of. As seen in earlier episodes of Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, the large group of children has already had a run-in with Isabelle’s group and were very fearful of them as a result. In addition, Althea (Maggie Grace) met with Isabelle and discovered more about her group, of which she has not yet divulged to the main group.

As a result of these mentions in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, fans are expecting Jadis’ group to make a concrete connection at some point in time.

Now, thanks to Alicia’s determination to track down an artist who decorates trees in the latest episode of Fear the Walking Dead, a new fan theory has been developed regarding Jadis, who also goes by the name of Anne. According to Bustle, Jadis was an art teacher before the zombie apocalypse occurred. In previous episodes of The Walking Dead, she has been seen creating sculptures from the rubble of the ruined civilization in which she once lived, so art is obviously still important to this character.

With her interest in art, the theory suggests that should Jadis meet up with the likes of Wes (Colby Hollman), who created the inspirational artwork on the trees, Jadis might very likely be sympathetic to what Wes is doing and not as threatening as what Isabelle has implied about the group.

And, as Bustle also pointed out, things in the Walking Dead universe do not usually occur as a result of coincidence. Instead, everything likely has a purpose, sometimes taking a long time to honor their payoff. A perfect example of this is Jim Brauer’s (Aaron Stanford) beer and the fact that it has been implemented in rescues time and again in Fear the Walking Dead.

However, as to whether or not there is an artistic connection between The Walking Dead and its companion series, Fear the Walking Dead, remains to be seen and viewers will just have to tune into future episodes of Fear in order to find out more.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 12, titled “Ner Tamid,” on September 2.