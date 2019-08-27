Olivia Culpo Sizzles & Flaunts Cleavage In Nude Top

Brunette bombshell Olivia Culpo recently stunned her 4.3 million Instagram followers with a sizzling shot that flaunted her beauty.

Though she didn’t include a location on the snap, based on the recognizable terracotta hued pillars in the background, it appears that Culpo opted to share a shot from her trip taken to Mexico earlier this summer. She posed in countless outfits near the columns visible in the shot over the course of her Mexican vacation, but for this particular snap, she shared a close-up shot that had her fans drooling.

Culpo rocked a simple nude swimsuit that may look boring on some individuals, but only served to highlight her incredible body. The top was a simple scoop neck with spaghetti straps and showcased a hint of cleavage. She added a delicate necklace that trailed down her sternum and drew attention to her chest even more. She also added several rings to accessorize, and the touch of bling amped up the style statement her outfit made.

Culpo added a hint of drama with her makeup and hair look. Her brunette locks were slicked back in a sleek bun, and she rocked a very bold brow that drew attention to her chocolate-brown eyes. She further accentuated her eyes by adding a smoky winged liner look that amplified her exotic beauty. In the caption of the post, she lamented the fact that fall was soon approaching, and shared her preference for the hot summer season.

Her fans loved the sizzling shot, which received over 18,000 likes in just 20 minutes. Once fans checked who exactly the brand that Culpo tagged was, the post also made a lot more sense. APM Monaco is a jewelry brand from Monaco that has been around for over 30 years and makes delicate statement pieces that catch the eye.

Many fans couldn’t quite get over Culpo’s beauty for long enough to fully examine the accessories she was wearing, though.

“When you glow like that everyday is a summer day doll,” one follower said.

“The most beautiful woman from RI!” another fan said, referencing her home state of Rhode Island.

Another fan told Culpo, “you’re absolutely breathtaking.”

“Just stunning but that goes without saying,” another follower stated in the comments section.

Culpo always keeps her fans updated on her latest projects, and that’s exactly what she did yesterday. She opted to share a shot from a Sports Illustrated shoot in which she wore a pair of bikini bottoms, a hat, and nothing on top. Her hand covered up some of her ample assets, but the resulting photo was still majorly sexy.