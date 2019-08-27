‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Posts ‘So Bad’ Photo Of Kailyn Lowry Wearing A Black Bra

Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer aren’t just co-stars on Teen Mom 2, but also good friends. The two women have taken a few vacations together and on Monday night, they appeared to attend the MTV VMA Awards together. Kail shared photos of the two together on her Instagram stories while Leah took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with Kailyn wearing a black bra.

Leah posted the mirror selfie which showed the two moms getting ready in a hotel room. Kailyn is wearing jeans and a black bra and is looking away from the mirror laughing. She is wearing her hair in a ponytail which helps to show off her big hoop earrings. Leah stands next to Kail and is wearing jeans and an orange top with a sheer, long-sleeved shirt over it. She is wearing her long hair down and smiling as she looks down at her phone. Both appear to be having a fun time getting ready. With the photo, Leah wrote, “so bad” while tagging Kailyn.

Hollywood Life reported that it appeared the two were heading to the MTV VMA Awards which took place in New Jersey on Monday night. On Kailyn’s Instagram stories, it seemed to be confirmed that is where they were heading as a video of Leah and Kail on the red carpet showed up in her stories. The video was originally taken by Jenn Harley and captioned, “Cutest couple award” and both Leah and Kailyn were tagged in it. Kailyn also shared a picture of herself with Leah and captioned it “prettiest girl.”

Kailyn and Leah appear to be having a great time together, but this isn’t the first outing they have been on together this year. Earlier in the summer, Leah and Kail vacationed in Hawaii together. Leah took her three daughters while Kail traveled with her three sons for the vacation. MTV cameras were also there to capture Leah for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there was some drama surrounding the Hawaii trip. According to Hollywood Life, Kailyn revealed on her Coffee Convos podcast that she took her oldest son on vacation over his father’s scheduled visitation. She admitted that she knew she could potentially go to jail for her actions, but stated that it was “worth it.”

“I made this decision [with] full awareness that I could potentially go to jail for 24 hours — and I think it’s worth.”

Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer will be back on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2 next month. The new season premieres Tuesday, September 10.