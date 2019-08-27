Tuesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mariah Gets Wild

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, August 27 brings a favorable ruling for Nick while Chelsea has mercy on Adam. Plus, Mariah explores her wild side with Theo.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) makes his case for custody of Christian (Alex Wilson) with an impassioned plea, according to SheKnows Soaps. Since Adam’s (Mark Grossman) unexpected return to Genoa City, Nick was worried about Adam’s claim on Christian, and Adam wasted little time trying to stake it. However, Adam already backed out of the custody case, but nobody believed he was serious. Brittany Hodges (Lauren Woodland) comes back to Genoa City to represent Nick, The Inquisitr reported. Nick makes an impassioned plea to the judge to let Christian finally come home. Keeping the little boy away from his father is nothing short of torture for both Christian and Nick. For a while, it is not obvious what will happen, but by the end of the day, Nick is able to tell Christian that he gets to come home. At long last, he’ll be under the same roof as his son.

Meanwhile, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) asks Adam to do the right thing. She can see that giving up the battle for Christian is tough for Adam, and Chelsea wants to see the good that is left somewhere deep inside of him. She shocks everybody by allowing Connor (Judah Mackey) to visit Adam, and Connor could not be happier. Adam is also thrilled the Chelsea suddenly seems open to allowing Adam to play a role in Connor’s life as long as Adam does the right thing by both his sons. Adam tries to convince his ex that he merely wanted to use Christian, but Chelsea sees beneath his bravado, and she urges Adam to hold onto the pieces of him that are good.

Finally, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) receives a proposition from Theo (Tyler Johnson). He wants to try again with her, so Theo asks Mariah for another chance at working together. He believes that they can both dramatically increase their paychecks if they can figure out an excellent way to work together. Mariah is willing to give it a shot, so they meet some influencers and then celebrate their newfound union with some tequila shots. Both Summer (Hunter King) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) are stunned to see their partners partying together after their recent animosity towards each other. Perhaps Theo and Summer will find they’re a match made in heaven.