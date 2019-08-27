‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: Fans Are Disappointed That Madison Clark Didn’t Return In Episode 11

While Madison gets a tree painted in her honor, fans were hoping the character would still be alive.

Ever since the painted trees started appearing in Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, fans have been hopeful in the theory that Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) isn’t dead. However, the latest episode of Fear revealed that she was not the person behind the motivational messages painted on trees and fans are now rather disappointed in this fact.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 11 (titled “You’re Still Here”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans have been suspecting that Madison will return from the dead after some trees have been spotted with painted messages on them.

“If you’re reading this it means you’re still here,” the message read.

While the message itself is not entirely related to Madison, the imagery of flames at the base of the tree had many fans suggesting that it represented Madison’s potential escape from the Dell stadium. As Forbes points out, Madison’s body was never seen at the Dell Stadium and, as is the case with the Walking Dead franchise, a character is never really dead until their corpse is revealed. This had fans hopeful that Madison would return once the identity of the artist was discovered.

When Madison’s daughter, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), discovered one of these trees, she went on a mission to discover the artist behind the beautiful work. As a result of this, fans were excited at the prospect of having Alicia discover that it was her mother behind the paintings.

However, Episode 11 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 threw water on the flame theory and introduced Wes (Colby Hollman) as the person who is painting the trees. Wes was using a line from a story he wrote for his brother as inspiration for his artwork. As a result of this, Alicia also decided to paint a tree and dedicate it to someone she loves.

Van Redin / AMC

“No one’s gone until they’re gone,” Alicia painted onto a tree in the latest episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

This was a quote that her mother, Madison liked to say when she was alive. So, in a way, the storyline involving the trees did eventually bring back Madison — just not in the way that fans would have liked.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 12, titled “Ner Tamid,” on September 2.