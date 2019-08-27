Farrah Abraham Goes Glam In Plunging White Dress

Farrah Abraham traded in her bikinis and skimpy crop tops for a gorgeous gown in her latest social media snapshot.

On Monday, the former Teen Mom OG star took to her Instagram account to share a brand new modeling photo of herself looking glam in a white dress.

The ensemble boasted spaghetti straps and a low cut, which flaunted Farrah’s massive cleavage and toned arms. The front of the dress sported ruffles and went down to hug Abraham’s curves, putting her tiny waist and curvy booty on full display, as well as her long, lean legs.

The reality star had her long, sandy brown hair parted to the side and pulled back at the base of her head.

She also rocked a full face of makeup for the photo, which included darkened brows, thick eyelashes, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. Farrah added pink blush on her cheeks and a dark red color on her plump lips to complete the glam look.

Abraham accessorized the look with a pair of dangling diamond earrings and a matching diamond band around her finger. She included white polish on her fingernails as she looked away from the camera with a sultry stare.

According to Too Fab, Farrah Abraham loves to wear a lot of makeup, and recently admitted that although she’s had a nose job in the past she still uses makeup to contour her nose.

Loading...

“I would die if I didn’t have my Tarte Cosmetics, because, that nose contour. You know, I’ve injected, I’ve had a rhinoplasty, but I’m still gonna contour with a bronzer,” Abraham said.

Farrah went on to reveal that while growing up in the Midwest, she was taught not to wear too much makeup. However, she’s abandoned those practices now that she understands how to apply her cosmetics correctly.

“It was so different…like ‘less is more.’ But then if you didn’t know how to put it on right, which I didn’t know how to put makeup on right! At the time I was like, ‘natural is best.’ And then I’m like, ‘but even when I put on makeup I’m not looking my natural-est. So it’s like, I learned so much like maybe I need to be about the beauty rather than fighting the beauty,” Abraham told the outlet.

Meanwhile, fans can see all of Farrah Abraham’s racy photos by following the former Teen Mom OG star on her social media accounts.