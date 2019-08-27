Cheryl Cole Flaunts Insane Body At Manchester Pride Surrounded By Buff Dancers

While she went by the name Cheryl Cole for several years, even after her marriage to soccer player Ashley Cole ended, now this British pop star simply goes by her first name, Cheryl. The brunette bombshell was one of the artists who took to the stage for Manchester Pride, and she brought some major sex appeal to the stage.

Cheryl shared a quadruple Instagram update that brought her Instagram followers along with her and had them totally drooling. In the first snap, Cheryl posed in an unusual outfit surrounded by six of her buff backup dancers. The pop star rocked a black bodysuit with a huge cutout in the chest area that flaunted some major cleavage, and rainbow tabs along the middle to honor the occasion. She paired the bodysuit with pants that rode super-low on her hips and exposed a fair bit of skin.

She amped things up in her makeup look as well, shying away from neutrals and instead of going for a bold pop of green in her eye shadow color. Her brunette locks were pulled back in a half-up style and cascaded down in soft curls.

In the second snap, Cheryl shared a shot of herself performing on stage. The third and fourth shots were likewise taken while she was nailing choreography in front of the eager audience, and the series of photos showcased just how physically demanding her routines often are.

Cheryl’s fans absolutely loved getting a glimpse at her Manchester Pride performance, and the post received over 56,000 likes within just 15 hours. Cheryl kept the caption simple, sharing the fact that she was grateful to be invited to the event.

Several celebrities left comments on the post, loving Cheryl’s look.

“What a star!!” former Glee cast member Matthew Morrison said.

Cheryl’s former Girls Aloud bandmate Kimberley Walsh likewise left a comment, although she opted to express her feelings about the post with a string of emoji.

Another fan couldn’t help but plead with Cheryl to hit the stage again on a long tour so that all her fans could see her live.

“Please tour again soon. The A Million Lights Tour was the BEST CONCERT I EVER WENT TOO!”

“You smashed it,” another fan said.

In comparison to many other celebrities, Cheryl doesn’t post on Instagram very often. To date, her account only has 65 posts offering her fans glimpses into her life. Every update is that much more special because of how infrequently she posts, so fans will want to make sure they’re following her so they don’t miss a single post.