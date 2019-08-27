‘DWTS’ Spoilers & Rumors: The Season 28 Celebrities Meet Their Partners & Pairings Start To Leak

The celebrity cast of Dancing with the Stars has been revealed, but ABC has not yet shared the official pairings so that fans know which pros are with which cast members. The buzz has been that the pros and celebrities would meet for the first time on Monday, and that has led to a fair number of rumors and theories floating around. Now some solid DWTS spoilers about the pairings are starting to emerge, and this will likely allow fans to narrow down other pairing possibilities.

ABC has teased that Dancing with the Stars fans will not officially learn the pro-celebrity partnerships for a while yet, seemingly thinking they may reveal the scoop during the September premiere. However, spoiler fans know that it’ll be difficult, if not impossible, for this information to stay fully under wraps for that long.

The newly-partnered couples will be starting rehearsals now that they’ve met and photographers will be keeping a close eye on the rehearsal studio in hopes of spotting pairs together. In addition, spoiler fans will be closely monitoring the Twitter and Instagram pages of all of the cast members and there will likely be some accidental DWTS spoilers popping up.

In fact, one pairing was just spoiled via Twitter. As the account @DWTSGossip shared, football veteran Ray Lewis met his new partner Cheryl Burke on Monday and a snapshot of two together made its way to Twitter. It seems that Ray and Cheryl did a media interview at his restaurant in Baltimore, Maryland and that’s where they were photographed together. The photo may end up getting deleted, but it’s too late to hide this one now.

Earlier, the folks at PureDWTS shared that it looks likely that Witney Carson is likely paired with comedian Kel Mitchell. It seems that Kel started following both Witney as well as her husband, Carson McAllister, on social media on Monday. While following Witney could perhaps be explained away, the fact that the new DWTS star is following the dancer’s husband as well seems to pin down this partnership.

There is speculation that Jenna Johnson may be paired with basketball player Lamar Odom, who also happens to be Khloe Kardashian’s infamous ex-husband. It seems that Jenna was spotted with a show producer at the Lakers arena, and Lamar would be the most obvious connection there.

It also just popped up on Twitter that Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron seemingly let another tidbit slip. Supposedly, Keo Motsepe and new pro Daniella Karagach would not have set Season 28 partners. Rather, it seems they’ll supposedly be floaters in a sense. The other new pro, Pasha Pashkov, seemingly will have a celebrity partner.

This revelation is confusing fans who have caught wind of this DWTS spoiler. However, there are some theories floating around that there may be more to this apparent tidbit.

Could there still be two more celebrities announced? As The Inquisitr recently detailed, there has been a lot of speculation that one high-profile couple might be tapped to join the Season 28 cast. Whether this happens or not, as PureDWTS has speculated might be a possibility, it seems that details will emerge quite soon if it’s happening.

Queer Eye Karamo Brown’s reaction to meeting his partner was shared via the Dancing with the Stars Instagram page. He said he got exactly who he wanted as a pro, which has led many fans to speculate that he is the one with Jenna. However, it certainly could be that he’s with Peta Murgatroyd, perhaps, or one of the other ladies who hasn’t been spotted yet.

What about Sean Spicer? A lot of DWTS fans are anxious to find out which female pro will be guiding him around the dance floor. Emma Slater has been known to get partners somewhat like Sean in previous seasons, as she seems to have a knack for bringing out the best in someone who isn’t necessarily much of a dancer. Another possibility could be Lindsay Arnold, as it seems she’s perhaps flown outside of Los Angeles to meet her partner and Spicer is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

Could The Bachelorette Hannah Brown end up with Val Chmerkovskiy as some fans have speculated? Would Gleb Savchenko and Christie Brinkley make a good pairing or would the show perhaps partner him with The Office star Kate Flannery or The Supremes singer Mary Wilson?

Will American Idol runner-up Lauren Alaina be with Alan Bersten as has been rumored? Could there be a surprise casting announcement on the way that involves Keo and the new pros of Daniella and Pasha? There are more questions than answers right now, but clarity should be emerging soon.

More concrete Dancing with the Stars spoilers will surely surface soon now that the celebrities and professional dancers have met. People are buzzing about Season 28 of DWTS and it’ll be interesting to see who rises to the top and who falters early when everybody hits the dance floor.