Ariana Grande Sizzles In Bondage-Inspired Outfit And Thigh High Boots

Pop princess Ariana Grande shocked her 163 million Instagram followers by sharing a few shots that showcased a look that was more rocker chick than sweet pop starlet.

Often, Grande takes to the stage in outfits that are more sweet than sexy. While she certainly shows off plenty of skin and opts for form-fitting looks, they usually have a more feminine vibe. In her latest Instagram snap, however, she shared a shot in which she looked a whole lot edgier than normal.

In the snap, Grande rocked a black top that featured two bra cups and several straps crisscrossing her chest and abdomen to craft a bondage-inspired look of black leather and gold buckles. She paired the daring top with a super short skirt and finished off the look with some thigh-high black boots.

She upped the edginess of the overall look by rocking a thick cat eyeliner that was super dramatic. She only kept one signature, her high ponytail. Grande was sprawled backstage in front of a simple white curtain and had her legs spread in the short skirt as she stared into the camera with a seductive look. The whole vibe was a total change of pace from how she normally looks on stage, and her followers couldn’t get enough.

The snap received more than 2.7 million likes within just 10 hours, including love from a few celebrities. Fellow pop star Demi Lovato left a series of flame emoji, while Halle Berry commented with a series of siren emoji.

One follower felt that Grande was rocking a chic throwback vibe that brought him back to the ’90s.

“Category is: Gianni Versace 90’s supermodel realness,” the follower said.

“Wha – I’m out of words,” another fan said.

Yet another fan simply couldn’t get over how stunning the singer looked in the shot, and said, “excuse me while I cry over how beautiful you are.”

Loading...

Just yesterday, Grande shared the first glimpse at the sizzling outfit that set Instagram ablaze. She didn’t include much in the caption on that post either and simply let the look do all the talking.

Her followers loved that shot as well, and it received over 4.8 million likes within just 24 hours.

Even Grande’s brother Frankie couldn’t get enough, and he posted in the comments section of the first snap highlighting the sexy outfit.

“OMG THIS NEW COSTUME I CANT OMG ITS AMAZING OMG!!!!!!!” Frankie said about his sister’s bold look.

Fans will have to stay tuned to Grande’s Instagram page to see if she offers her followers a glimpse at the outfit from behind.