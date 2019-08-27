Khloe Kardahsian Inspires Fans By Flaunting Sexy Cleavage & Rock-Hard Abs

Khloe Kardashian took to social media to show off a brand new workout ensemble from her clothing brand, Good American. However, she ended up showcasing her sexy curves instead.

On Monday afternoon, Khloe rocked Instagram in a sexy multi-colored sports bra with matching leggings that boasted a blue, white, black, and pink celestial print.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star flaunted her ample cleavage and toned arms in the top, which included black spaghetti straps. In addition, the high-waisted, skin-tight leggings showed off Khloe’s flat tummy, tiny waist, rock-hard abs, and curvy backside.

Kardashian wore her blond hair parted down the middle and styled in braided pigtails. She also wore a full face of makeup for the snaps, which included darkened eyebrows, thick eyelashes, a pink blush on her cheeks, and a bronzed glow.

Of course, her fans absolutely loved the new product and Khloe’s super-sexy curves and flocked to the comment section of the post to express their love for the reality star.

“Iconic!” one fan wrote.

“I love how u motivate me and show me everything is possible!!” another social media user stated.

“Soooo beautiful. I’m jealous,” a third adoring fan said.

“I love you. You’re so beautiful and I’m so proud of everything you’ve overcome,” a fourth person added.

People Magazine previously reported that Khloe Kardashian has shared some of her biggest health and fitness tips over the years, which have consisted of cutting out junk food and dairy, limiting food portions, and training her body to eat less.

She also says one of the most important things she did is to drink more water.

“I had to train myself to drink more water. I drink like 5 liters of water a day,” Kardashian said, adding that she always lectures her younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, to drink more water.

Khloe also claimed that she doesn’t often look at the scale, revealing that her weight doesn’t define her as a person.

The single mom also said that she loves her workout routine because it helps her decompress. She also says that exercise helps her to be “less combative” and have “less anxiety” in her life.

It goes without saying that after the last two years, Khloe has been through the wringer. Her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, was caught cheating on her twice in the span of a year, and the couple called it quits back in February after he allegedly hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. That said, exercise may have been a great way for her to keep her composure during the difficult time.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian by following her on social media.