Jordyn Woods Slays In Hot-Pink Bikini Top While Getting Soaking Wet

Everything about Jordyn Woods seems to be slaying right now — the model and former best friend to Kylie Jenner seems to have come out of her February cheating scandal on top, even though the 21-year-old’s name is still associated with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

Jordyn’s rising career may be one aspect of her overall slaying, but her bikini body is right up there with it. The SECNDNTURE founder took to her Instagram Stories today with a fun poolside moment that showed the model appearing to love life, although it did come with an unexpected touch.

Jordyn’s Story showed her poolside and in selfie mode. The model hadn’t showcased her entire frame, but she was rocking a super-cute bikini top in hot pink. The top also boasted a string tie with animal prints – contrast might not be something that’s seen in the model’s often all-black athleisurewear line, but this girl knows how to switch it up. Jordyn looked glowing with her hair tied back, although her wet shoulders suggested that she’d been for a dip. The model looked pensive as she gazed in front of her, but that all changed with an unexpected water flick that saw Jordyn taken aback and splashed, allowing her to become soaking wet.

Fortunately, the moment ended with the star’s beautiful smile as she broke into laughter.

Things definitely seem to be on the up for Jordyn. While the star’s lash and athleisurewear lines were already in existence prior to her cheating scandal, her profile has increased since February. Jordyn recently announced her clothing collaboration with Boohoo, and she’s also appeared in a music video and on Hip Hop Squares. Of course, Jordyn is still a talking point because of her fractured relationship with Kylie Jenner. With recent photos showing Jordyn with rapper Megan Thee Stallion, though, it looks like she may have bagged herself a new BFF.

The end of July also saw Woods profiled by Cosmopolitan. The feature saw the model speak about sharing her life to the digital space.

“I don’t really care to share my whole life on social media, because certain things are special and once you share it, you open yourself up to people’s opinions,” she said.

“People got to see me at my most vulnerable moment without even really knowing me, because I don’t showcase who I am, really,” she added.

Clearly, this recent moment was worth sharing, though. Fans wishing to see more of Jordyn should follow her Instagram.