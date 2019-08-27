Normani Shows Off Body In Skimpy Sequin Garment On MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Normani is one of music’s most talked-about stars at the moment and she is performing at the MTV Video Music Awards tonight.

The “Love Lies” hitmaker attended the ceremony’s red carpet and stunned in a multicolored sequin number which showed off her body. Her hair looked long and sleek while keeping the accessories to a minimum. The “Slow Down” songstress wore big hoop earrings but left her chest and wrists bare. Her garment showed off a leg, her stomach, and beautiful skin.

She kept her poses simplistic, placing one hand on her hip, making it look effortless to look that flawless.

Instantly, social media reacted passionately to her killer ensemble.

“Normani is that b*tch,” one user tweeted.

“She is so beautiful,” another account shared on Twitter.

“@Normani looks stunning! We Have to stan!” a third fan wrote in a tweet.

“Normani came to do what she had to do without knowing what she did was what she had to do and I f**k with it,” a fourth tweet mentioned.

Normani is set to perform her latest single, “Motivation,” tonight, which created a lot of buzz upon its release. On Spotify, the song has racked up over 14.9 million streams. In its first week, the single debuted at No. 30 in the U.K. and No. 33 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Look who just completely SHUT ???? DOWN ???? the #VMAs red carpet. @Normani you better!!!! pic.twitter.com/7XAkMdBHEu — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 26, 2019

On the same day of its release, she dropped the music video. To date, it has achieved more than 27 million views on her official YouTube channel. The video sees her pay homage to music videos from the likes of Beyonce, Ciara, and Britney.

Normani first rose to fame when she was a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony. They enjoyed three studio album releases — Reflection, 7.27, and Fifth Harmony — and a number of hit singles — “Worth It,” “Work From Home,” “Bo$$,” and “That’s My Girl.”

Since embarking on a solo career, she has collaborated with some high-profile names.

Her first solo single, “Love Lies,” was with “Location” chart-topper Khalid last year. The track peaked at No. 9 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and has since gone three times platinum in the U.S. after sales of more than 3 million, per RIAA.

In January, she teamed up with Sam Smith on “Dancing With A Stranger,” another big hit. The single reached No. 3 in the U.K., No. 6 in Australia, and No. 7 in the U.S. On Spotify, it is currently her most-played track with over 459 million streams.

On Spotify, she currently has over 19.1 million monthly listeners, making her the 114th most-played act in the world.

On Spotify, she currently has over 19.1 million monthly listeners, making her the 114th most-played act in the world.