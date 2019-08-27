Heidi Klum Rocks Deep Cleavage & Naked Thighs As The Model-Mogul Slays On The MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Heidi Klum never disappoints whenever a red carpet turns up on her very busy schedule. The model-mogul was very glamorous when she hit up the MTV Video Music Awards on August 26 while wearing a smashing and sparkly black mini dress that left only little to the imagination.

For starters, the model-mogul rocked a true sweetheart neckline. A heart-shaped cut-out created a literal heart to be seen, allowing allowed for a lot of skin and a whole lot of cleavage overflowing from the bottom of that love symbol.

Although newly married, the beautiful blonde did not have a date for the VMAs held at New Jersey’s Prudential Center. Still, she was dressed to impress in her fancy metallic frock by NEDO that was adorned with sequins, shoulder pads, and a very long piece of flashy fabric that was the only bit of material hiding the bare skin on her lower half.

That meant the 46-year-old’s famous and fabulous legs were on show, from top to bottom. She rocked an enviable tan, earned during her long honeymoon in Capri earlier this month after marrying rocker Tom Kaulitz on a yacht in an intimate ceremony while the fancy vessel plied the Mediterranean.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Heidi’s feet were firmly planted on land while wearing a pair of strappy black stilettos. She also carried a little black box clutch on the MTV VMAs 2019 red carpet.

Meanwhile, this famous person seemed to forgo makeup except for perhaps a touch of gloss and a bit of mascara. She wore her long hair straight, with her long bangs blocking the top of her pretty big eyes.

After Heidi posted a picture of her VMAs look on Instagram, she was greeted with plenty of comments from among her 6.6 million followers.

“My girlfriend and I are here would LOVE to meet you,” said one fan.

“Gosh aren’t you tired? You always look so refreshed and gorgeous…can you please post a picture when you’re exhausted [to] make us all feel a bit better,” asked another fan, who was obviously concerned about Heidi’s nonstop gallivanting.

“You still have beautiful legs,” remarked another, who seemed to think that this was a surprising circumstance.

“Hot and sexy,” another confirmed.

Many fans simply put up all different types of emoji — from fire emoji to red heart emoji to heart-faced emoji — to express their love and admiration for Heidi.

Meanwhile, Heidi Klum was on trend with her sequin-drenched mini. Taylor Swift, Lizzo and Keke Palmer also wore MTV VMAs outfits that featured the sparkly embellishments.for this year’s event And why not? This special night out in the Garden State was a great time for everyone involved to look as flashy and as sexy as possible.