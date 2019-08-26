Lizzo Busts Out Of Dress On MTV VMAs Red Carpet, Channels Jessica Rabbit

Lizzo is one of many big names who showed up at the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet this year.

The “Good As Hell” songstress made sure she got noticed by wearing a long sequined red dress with a feather boa. The stunning singer was busting out of her dress, owning her body. The rising superstar was channeling the legendary cartoon Jessica Rabbit and social media instantly picked up on that.

“Lizzo serving Jessica rabbit are you F**KING kidding me,” one user tweeted passionately.

“Sis Jessica Rabbit never filled out a red dress as good,” another account mentioned on Twitter.

Lizzo styled her hair up while wearing a silver chain necklace. Her garment had the word “Siren” written across it and had her followers questioning whether if it was a hint for something that may come in the future.

“Remember in 2017 she went wearing a dress that said ‘Truth Hurts’? Now I’m wondering if she’s doing the same this year #siren,” an Instagram fan noted.

When posing on the carpet, the “Boys” hitmaker grabbed her breasts while staring into the camera lens seductively.

Her posts on her Instagram account quickly racked up thousands of likes, proving to have made an impact on her fans.

At this year’s award ceremony, Lizzo is nominated for four awards — Best New Artist, Push Artist of the Year, Best Power Anthem for “Tempo” featuring Missy Elliott and Song of the Summer for “Truth Hurts.”

View this post on Instagram MOOD4EVA A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on Aug 26, 2019 at 4:01pm PDT

She is also scheduled to perform later in the night, which she confirmed earlier this month on Instagram.

To date, Lizzo has released three studio albums — Lizzobangers, Big Grrrl Small World, and Cuz I Love You.

Her latest album, Cuz I Love You, was released in April and helped her become one of the biggest names in 2019. The record has peaked at No. 6 in the U.S., No. 8 in Canada, and No. 38 in Australia. The deluxe edition consists of 14 tracks and collaborations with Missy Elliott and Gucci Mane.

Lizzo’s biggest single, “Truth Hurts,” is climbing the U.S. charts and has peaked at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 100 singles chart and No. 2 on the U.S. Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

On Spotify, she currently has over 22.3 million monthly listeners, making her the 82nd most-played act in the world. “Truth Hurts” remains her most popular track with over 270 million streams.

Aside from music, Lizzo also acts. She played the voice role of Lydia in UglyDolls earlier this year and is set to star in Hustlers, playing the character Liz.

To keep up with Lizzo, follow her Instagram account which boasts over 4 million followers.