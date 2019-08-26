Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Flawless Figure In Tube Top & Skintight Skirt

Nicole Scherzinger is promoting her upcoming show in the sexiest way possible.

As her fans know, the singer has been incredibly busy in her career in recent months, serving as a judge for Australia’s Got Talent and promoting the second season of her hit show, The Masked Singer. In the most recent Instagram update that was shared with her legion of fans, Nicole poses for a few shots for the show’s promotional shoot and she looks stunning in each and every single one of them.

The first photo in the series shows the former Pussycat Doll singer posing with her co-stars. In the shot, Nicole appears to the far right, wearing her long, black locks down and straight with her bangs in her face. She also rocks a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, bronzer, and highlighter. Her amazing body takes center stage in the shot as she sports a red bandeau top and a matching skirt that is skintight, hugging all of her curves. She also flaunts her taut tummy in the shot.

Next to her stands Robin Thicke, who looks handsome in a navy-colored suit with a polka-dot shirt underneath. To his right is Jenny McCarthy, who rocks a navy and gold dress, flashing a little bit of thigh to the camera. She wraps her arm around Ken Jeong who is also donning a suit that’s grey in color. The second photo in the series is a solo one of Nicole who poses against a red-colored background and once again shows off her amazing figure to followers.

The last photo in the deck is another one of the whole cast, who pose for a more silly shot. Within just moments of the post going live on her account, it’s earned Scherzinger a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 9,000 likes in addition to 80-plus comments. While some followers commented on the photo to let Nicole know that they’re excited about the show, countless others commented on the image to gush over her incredible body.

“Cant wait! Was in love with the 1st season,” one follower commented on the post.

“She lowkey flexing on all us with those washboard abs,” another Instagram user commented on the photo.

“Yaaas queen slay on allll our lives,” one more follower gushed.

It’s safe to say that fans are really excited for the show to be back on the air and according to the post, The Masked Singer will premiere next month on Fox.