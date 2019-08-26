Kourtney Kardashian’s Bikini & Laptop Pic Slammed, Fans Think She Has Zero Concept Of Reality

Kourtney Kardashian has caused a stir. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has appeared in an Instagram post for her Poosh lifestyle brand. The poolside snap accompanied by a work-centric caption seemed out to talk careers with its “resume” mention, but it looks like the response has been mixed.

Poosh’s photo showed Kourtney seated on a poolside deckchair with a setting that may well have been her Calabasas, California mansion. The 40-year-old was seen looking her usual glamorous self, with a very Instagrammable pose flashing her toned legs. Of course, being poolside, the star was bikini-clad, with a leopard-print two-piece flaunting her sizzling frame. Kourtney wasn’t alone, with 4-year-old son Reign also seen next to her. The star wasn’t focusing on her son, though. Kourtney was photographed with a laptop in front of her and eyes that seemed focused on the screen (although they were covered by shades).

With the wood-piped loungers, coffee table, and iced beverage next to her, Kourtney definitely looked like she was living the high life. Poosh’s caption suggested that it had found a way to help readers boost their careers, with social media network LinkedIn mentioned.

Fans have been responding.

“As if she’s ever had to write a resume in her life” was a comment racking up 24 likes in 40 minutes.

“You really have no idea…please stop,” another fan said.

“Wtf do they know about writing resumes” saw one fan seemingly irate.

Another comment pointed out the star’s wealth, although the response seemed to show the user not wanting to be employed.

“Uhm i don’t want a day job. I want to be rich like you,” they wrote.

“Like look how helpful!!!!” one fan stated sarcastically.

Fortunately, for Kourtney, not all responses were negative. Many fans seemed to have read the accompanying Poosh blog post, with a fair few users appearing to have found the content helpful. Nonetheless, with this level of backlash manifesting within just one hour of the post going live, it’s safe to say that some slamming was going on.

The Kardashian-Jenners are frequently accused of having little concept of the real world. Hardest hit with such allegations is 22-year-old Kylie Jenner. Despite having earned herself $1 billion from 2015-founded brand Kylie Cosmetics, the world’s youngest billionaire is often slammed for having grown up in wealth – and continuing to show it off. Kourtney also faces similar backlash, with fans often finding that her jet-setting ways and luxurious possessions put her as not quite with the real world.

“Like, she doesn’t even know what a resume is,” a fan wrote to today’s picture.

They did, however, add that they “love her.”

