Denise Richards Talks ‘RHOBH’ Season 10, Husband Aaron Phypers, And Camille Grammer Drama

Denise Richards may be in production on Season 10

Denise Richards is opening up about her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During an interview with SheKnows, the actress and mother of three said that while she can’t confirm or deny whether she will be a part of the Bravo TV reality series’ upcoming 10th season, she had “a lot more fun” than she thought she would during Season 9.

“A lot of times, a Housewife doing a first season doesn’t go as — they’re not as open and receptive. But I had a really good time and all the women were really welcoming and I had fun with them,” Richards explained.

Richards joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last summer in a full-time role after making cameo appearances during past seasons. And, because of her past ties to certain cast members, including Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna, she seemed to fit right in. In fact, she wasn’t involved in much of the drama between cast members until the June taping of the Season 9 reunion, when she and Camille Grammer engaged in a series of verbal disputes.

While fans didn’t see much of Aaron Phypers during Richards’ debut season, she told SheKnows that he was a “good sport ” and “very supportive” of her reality endeavor.

Although Richards suggested on Twitter after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion that her co-star, Grammer, had made some comments that were ultimately edited out of the series, she didn’t want to say any more in regard to what Grammer had said.

“People can read between the lines. Moving onwards and upwards,” she said, adding that she hasn’t seen Grammer since the reunion taping in June.

Loading...

While joining an already established cast like that of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may be daunting to some, Richards said that she was confident going into the show because she is very close to Rinna and knows how much fun she’s had on the show over the past several years.

“I went into it just wanting to have fun and a new experience. I don’t think of it as a job, I think of it as me having these moments with these wonderful women, and people seeing a slice of life of my personal life. I really had a good time,” Richards explained.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime early next year.