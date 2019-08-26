Miranda Lambert Shares Shirtless Video Of Hunky Husband Brendan Mcloughlin Doing Yardwork

Miranda Lambert is taking a pause from promoting her new album to share a sexy new video of her hunky hubby.

Over the past few weeks, the country singer has been sharing a ton of posts to promote her upcoming album titled “Wildcard,” teasing fans with photos and short clips from the album. She’s almost focused all of her attention on the album but from time to time, she takes a little break from work to share some sexy videos and photos of her new husband, Brendan Mcloughlin.

In the most recent video that was shared for her 3.6 million-plus fans earlier today, Miranda does a sneak attack on Brendan while he’s doing a household chore. The video starts off with Mcloughlin’s back facing the camera as he trims some bushes in the front yard of their home. He goes shirtless in the video, wearing only a pair of grey colored sweatpants and some matching sneakers. The New York City police officer appears to have no idea he’s being filmed as he continues to work with a pair of wireless earbuds in his ears.

Lambert slowly approaches her man and says, “babe,” getting him to face the camera and show off his six-pack abs. He gives a smile to the camera and shakes his head while he laughs a little at his wife.

The video has only been live on Lambert’s account for a short time but it’s earning her a lot of attention from fans, racking up almost half a million views and 1,900 comments in just three hours of going live.

Some followers commented on the video to let Miranda know that she got really lucky in the husband department while countless others raved over Mcloughlin’s killer body. A few others still commented on Miranda’s collab with Maren Morris.

“@mirandalambert super thankful I got to meet you yesterday and thanks for being cool and letting me take a selfie with you. I’ll never forget that moment! Love the new album,” one follower commented.

“What a hottie! Good for you girl,” another chimed in with a pink heart emoji.

“Gotta love a shirtless man that works in the yard! He is a cutie,” another fan chimed in with a red heart emoji.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Miranda has been promoting new music including a collab with friend and fellow country superstar, Maren Morris. The duo’s new song titled “Way Too Pretty For Prison” is currently available for purchase and the whole album will be available November 1.