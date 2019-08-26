Eileen Davidson Shares Video Of Herself With ‘RHOBH’ Cast Members, Fans Call For Her Return

Could Eileen Davidson return to the reality show?

Eileen Davidson just amped up her fans and followers on Instagram about a potential return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

After the soap actress took to her account days ago to share a throwback clip of herself with her former co-stars, including Kyle Richards, Kim Richards, and Lisa Rinna, fans began calling for Davidson to return to the show, pointing out that the series “needs” her.

“Pleas [sic] come back to the show,” one person wrote.

“That show needs you,” added another.

“Call me delusional but is this a hint you’re coming back?” a third fan asked.

But Davidson did not respond.

While Davidson left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast after three seasons in 2017, she has kept in touch with a number of cast members of the show, including Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne, and appeared in a cameo role alongside the two of them during the show’s eighth season.

As fans of the series may recall, Davidson joined the show during Season 5 with Rinna at her side after two of the show’s cast members, including Joyce Giraud and Carlton Gebbia, left the series after Season 4.

In July 2017, Davidson confirmed she was leaving the show with a public statement, revealing that she had decided to quit her full-time role due to her “crazy schedules” with The Young and The Restless and Days of Our Lives.

“After a lot of careful thought, I’ve decided because of my crazy schedules at The Young and The Restless, as well as Days of Our Lives, it’s best for me and my family if I step away from being a Housewife for now,” Davidson explained at the time, via People.

Davidson then suggested that fans hadn’t seen the end of her on the show.

“But you never know, I might be popping in from time to time just to see what the ladies are up to!” she added. “Thanks for your love and support guys!!!”

As fans may know, following her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Davidson’s role on Days of Our Lives came to an end, as did her role on The Young and The Restless. So when it comes to her “crazy schedules,” she doesn’t appear to be tied down nearly as much at the moment.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is currently in production and expected to air on Bravo TV sometime early next year.