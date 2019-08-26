Kelly Gale Wows In Black And White Polka-Dot Bikini

Kelly Gale is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her millions of fans.

The latest look at the Victoria’s Secret model’s impressive bikini body was shared to her feed on Sunday, August 25, and has brought some serious heat to the social media platform in the hours since going live. The snap captured Kelly lying across a stack of white lounge chairs, reaching her toned arms behind her head to grip the edge of the chair as she turned her head towards the camera with a sensual stare. In typical fashion for the 24-year-old, she was rocking yet another skimpy bikini in the sizzling snap and looked nothing short of stunning as she did so.

Kelly got pulses racing in her latest swimwear ensemble that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure. The black and white polka-dot two-piece featured a skimpy top that hardly contained the babe’s voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out from every angle to flaunt an insane amount of cleavage and side-boob. A small, sexy cut-out fell right in the middle of her bust, drawing even more eyes towards her busty display.

The matching bottoms of the set were equally-as-flattering on the Swedish bombshell. The high-waisted number featured the same black and white color scheme with a large polka-dot pattern and boasted a dangerously high-cut design that offered a glimpse of the stunner’s curves and toned legs. Its waistband wrapped tightly around her slender frame up high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock hard abs that have been sculpted after countless hours in the gym.

On top of her head, Kelly wore a pair of black sunglasses that nearly blended into her dark tresses, which appeared to be wrapped up in a plush white towel — possibly to dry them off after a dip in a nearby beach or pool. She also sported a stunning, nearly makeup-free look that consisted of a glossy, light pink lip and light highlighter that let her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans went absolutely wild for the newest scandalous addition to Kelly’s Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the sensual shot had already accrued more than 17,000 likes during its first 24 hours of going live to her page, as well as dozens of compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“So beautiful,” one person wrote, while another said she was “always stunning.”

“You have a gorgeous body,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Kelly has slipped into a bikini for a social media snap. As The Inquisitr previously reported, another recent addition to the beauty’s feed caught her showing off her curvaceous backside in a barely-there blue thong-bikini — a look that her fans went absolutely insane for.