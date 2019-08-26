Find Out How ‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd And Boyfriend Rick Leventhal Met

Kelly Dodd went public on Instagram with her new man last week.

Kelly Dodd went public with her new boyfriend, Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal, last week and shortly after doing so, she revealed how she met him.

In a screenshot shared by Comments by Bravo on Instagram, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member revealed that she and Leventhal actually met through Ramona Singer of The Real Housewives of New York City, who attended a barbecue party with her earlier this summer in The Hamptons.

As fans may recall, Dodd traveled to The Hamptons in June to spend time with Singer after splitting from former boyfriend Dr. Brian Reagan. However, a short time after Dodd’s trip to the East Coast, she returned to the West Coast and reunited with Reagan.

According to Comments by Bravo, Singer was Dodd’s matchmaker.

Although Dodd and Reagan appeared to be together up until earlier this month, the reality star lashed out against him prior to going public with Leventhal and told fans that she and the plastic surgeon were done for good. Since then, Dodd has been spending time with Leventhal and recently, the new couple was spotted in London, England, where they enjoyed a romantic dinner date with one another at the Chiltern Firehouse.

While in London, Dodd labeled Leventhal as her “prince” and said she was a “lucky girl.”

Earlier this month, after confirming her split from Reagan, Dodd spoke to People magazine about her new relationship with Leventhal.

“It’s new… but he’s already treated me with more respect than Brian ever did,” Dodd told the outlet.

As for her split from Reagan, Dodd said she dumped him on August 3 after spending nine years of on-and-off dating with him. As she explained, she simply couldn’t take any more of the ups and downs of their relationship and wanted to end things for good, especially after she began feeling as though he was using her for publicity.

“He wanted his business on the show. I was just a means to get there. And I only realized that after I caught him cheating on me and realized he’s been seeing someone else all along,” Dodd claimed.

Dodd was married to former husband Michael Dodd until late 2017. The former couple shares one daughter, 13-year-old Jolie.

To see more of Dodd and her co-stars, including Reagan, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 11 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.