Chanel West Coast Flaunts Killer Figure In Lacy & See-Through Lingerie Top

Chanel West Coast’s latest social media share is driving her fans absolutely wild.

Like her hair, the bombshell regularly changes her look like a chameleon, transforming herself in a wide variety of sexy outfits and looking incredible in each and every single photo. West Coast boasts a social media following of over 3.2 million and each image that she shares earns her rave reviews from fans. In the most recent snapshot that was shared with her loyal fans, Chanel was looking absolutely stunning in an all-pink look.

In the first image in the double-photo update, West Coast stands against a white background and strikes a pose for the camera. She wears her long, dark locks in funky pigtails with a few pieces of hair falling in front of her cheeks. Chanel appears to be wearing a face full of makeup in the shots with blush and lipgloss, though the majority of her face is covered by a big, round pair of sunglasses. She accessorizes the look with a number of colorful necklaces and a pair of big, gold hoop earrings.

In the snapshot, Chanel’s gorgeous figure is on full display in a pink top that is see-through and made of lace. All of her NSFW parts are covered and she shows off ample amounts of cleavage in the shot. The next image in the series shows an alternate view of the sexy little outfit — only this time, Chanel poses on a set of stairs, facing her back toward the camera and looking over her shoulder. In this particular shot, fans are treated to a view of her curvy booty while clad in the silky, pink ensemble.

Since the post went live on her account an hour ago, it’s already earned the reality star a ton of attention with over 26,000 likes, in addition to 360-plus comments. While some followers took to the photo to gush over Chanel’s picture-perfect figure, countless others simply commented to let her know that they are huge fans. A few others took the opportunity to flood the post with a bunch of flame emoji.

“Entirely stunning in every way possible,” one follower raved.

“You’re a hot mami,” another gushed with a heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Best butt in the business,” another Instagram user said.

Chanel has been very busy in recent months, promoting new music, working on her clothing line, posing for and posting photos on social media, and of course, starring in Ridiculousness. With all that, West Coast is clearly a versatile performer.