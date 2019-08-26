Australian Bombshell Georgia Gibbs Spills Out Of White Satin Crop Top During Night Out In Italy

Georgia Gibbs treated her Instagram followers to a few snaps from her current stay in Italy, and they are absolutely loving them.

The Insta-update was shared on Monday, August 26, and included not one, but two sexy snaps of the Australian bombshell enjoying a night out in Venice and looking nothing short of stunning as she did so. She posed on a bridge that overlooked the gorgeous water that was illuminated by glowing yellow lights. The pitch-black sky made many of her surrounding difficult to see, but Georgia herself stood out against the dark background by sporting an all-white, eye-catching ensemble that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model sent pulses racing in her night-out ensemble, posing to face the camera first to give her 686,000 followers a full-frontal view of her threads. Georgia’s look consisted of a sexy satin crop-top that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets that nearly spilled over the top. It featured a daring, plunging v-neckline that brought even more edge to her outfit and provided for a seriously busty display that her fans certainly did not seem to mind. The thick band of the top wrapped tight around her torso to accentuate her slender frame, while also offering a glimpse at her toned abs that often make an appearance on her Instagram page.

Georgia matched her tiny top with a pair of white trousers that sat high on her hips to highlight her slim waist even more. A swipe to the second photo of the set revealed just how well the babe wore the bottoms, as she had done a quick turn to show off the backside of her look. The pose change revealed the clingy nature of the model’s pants, which perfectly hugged her curvy booty and toned thighs as she stared down the camera with an alluring look.

The finishing touches on the beauty’s ensemble included a classic gold clutch handbag, as well as a delicate necklace that drew even more eyes towards her exposed decolletage. Georgia wore her blonde hair down in loose waves, clipping them back to keep them out of her face and show off her stunning makeup look that consisted of bold red lipstick and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

The Aussie babe quickly earned recognition for the steamy new addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the post has racked up well over 10,000 likes after just seven hours of going live to the social media platform and more than 100 comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Showstopper,” one person wrote, while another called Georgia a “queen.”

“You glow angel!” commented a third.

Georgia is hardly a stranger to showing off her incredible curves on social media. Another recent addition to her Instagram account saw her spreading her legs into the splits while rocking a skintight set of yellow workout gear — a look that drove her fans absolutely wild.