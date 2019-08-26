‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin Apologizes To Former Fiancée Lauren Comeau On Instagram

Javi Marroquin offered a public apology on Instagram.

Javi Marroquin’s former fiancée, Lauren Comeau, appears to have gotten his attention by sharing a post on Instagram about respecting women.

After Comeau told her fans and followers she would teach their 10-month-old son, Eli Joseph, to respect women, the Teen Mom 2 cast member shared an apology post to Comeau and his two sons, Eli and Isaac, 9, which he captioned, “I love you and I’m sorry.”

“Lauren, I’m sorry for my mistakes, I’m sorry I broke your heart, I’m sorry I disrespected you. I’m sorry I took you for granted. I could say sorry for a million other things but I’m sorry will never be enough. I hurt the one person that I love the most,” he wrote on Instagram on August 26.

“I will do everything in my power to become a better man and hopefully one day you can forgive me,” Marroquin continued.

According to Marroquin, there is nothing he wouldn’t do to get Comeau to return home.

In his apology to his sons, Marroquin admitted to failing as a father and failing at his attempt to show his children what a man should look like. He then promised Eli and Isaac that he would not allow his own mistakes to reflect on how they treat the women in their lives.

As Marroquin’s post came to an end, Marroquin said that he is planning to set a better example for his kids and will no longer let down anyone he loves. He also said he hopes that he can one day tell his story and say, “Look at me now.”

Marroquin and Comeau dated briefly in summer 2017 after meeting at a friend’s wedding. Then, after Marroquin split from ex-girlfriend Briana DeJesus, who also stars on Teen Mom 2, he and Comeau rekindled their romance. A couple of months later, they announced Comeau was pregnant.

Marroquin and Comeau welcomed son Eli at the end of last year. In June of this year, Marroquin popped the question to Comeau, who immediately accepted.

Unfortunately, their engagement joys were quickly diminished after a heated altercation at their Delaware home, which Radar Online reported began after Comeau caught Marroquin with a naked woman during a party they threw for friends.

Neither Marroquin nor Comeau has shared any comments in regard to the incident at their home.

Marroquin and his co-stars will be seen in a new season of Teen Mom 2 starting on Tuesday, September 10 at 8 p.m. on MTV.