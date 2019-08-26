Sara Underwood Sets Instagram On Fire In Gold Metallic Bikini

Sara Underwood’s 9.2 million Instagram followers didn’t show up out of thin air. The Playboy model may have those magazine credits under her belt, but her continued social media updates are the reason why fans just keep subscribing to her account. Sara has delivered another sizzling update, although it came with her signature, offbeat style.

Sara’s photo today showed her posing against a rocky backdrop formed out of the “barnacles” she mentions in her caption. The blonde was looking relatively fuss-free as usual, but the bikini display was heating things up. Sara had opted for a super-tiny two-piece in gold, with a metallic finish adding plenty of extra effect. Given that the camera captured Sara full-length, fans were seeing just what this girl is made of. Curves she may have, but Sara comes with muscle to back them up. Sara’s long legs, toned abs, and sculpted shoulders were all on show, with a major cleavage-flash the cherry on the cake.

Sara gave the camera a direct gaze, albeit with a somewhat subdued expression. She also provided an unspoken reminder: Instagram may be overflowing with bikini-clad models, but this blonde is still packing a punch. With her golden tan popping against the background and no one else in sight, Sara was owning her photo op from start to finish.

This update definitely got noticed. Sara and her sizzling bikini had racked up over 20,000 likes within just one hour of going live. The same time frame brought over 156 fans into the post’s comments section. Many remarks talked about the “barnacles,” with a bit of a conversation appearing to go on between one fan and the model.

“You do blend right into the barnacle, sweet photo and bikini, you must’ve planned this,” the fan wrote.

“I didn’t plan it actually! I was wearing the bikini and happened to see the wall and HAD to take a photo with it, it was too perfect!” Sara replied.

Loading...

When it comes to Instagram interaction, celebrities seem to fall into one of two categories. Some, like Britney Spears, rarely – if ever – reply. Fan interaction is becoming more commonplace, though. Singer Ariana Grande is known for replying to her fans. Likewise known to have dropped into the comments section are Kourtney Kardashian, Kelly Ripa, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna. Celebrities who frequently face backlash have also made headlines for clapping back at fans. Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham and former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans have both gone down this route.

For Sara, though, backlash is virtually non-existent. Everyone seems to love this blonde (and with good reason).