Canadian Stunner Danielle Knudson Goes Braless In Soaking Wet White Tee & Bikini Bottoms

Another day, another bikini-clad shot for bombshell Danielle Knudson.

As those who follow the blond beauty on social media know, Knudson loves to flaunt her flawless figure for fans in a wide array of shots that include bikini-clad photos and dozens of other sexy looks. She’s amassed a following of over 480,000 on the platform, and each and every single photo that she shares with fans garners rave reviews. In the most recent shot that was shared with her legion of fans, Knudson does what she does best — poses in a bikini.

In the gorgeous new photo, Knudson appears to be in a tropical spot as there are a ton of palm trees and greenery just behind her. The model looks like she just took a dip in the ocean as she wears her long, blonde locks down and soaking wet. Her body matches her hair, with water dripping from every inch of her flawless figure. Along with a pair of impossibly small black bikini bottoms, the model gets sexy in a soaking wet white crop top that leaves little to be desired.

Her taut abs, toned legs, and derriere are the focal points of the photo, and the bombshell completes her look with a pair of oval sunglasses on her face. In just a short time since the photo has been live on her account, it’s earned Danielle a lot of praise from fans, racking up over 13,000 likes and upward of 200-plus comments.

Some of Danielle’s fans took to the photo to gush over her flawless figure while countless others commented on the heartfelt caption. A few others had no words and opted to comment with emoji instead.

“The biggest inspiration,” one follower commented with clapping hand emoji.

“Hello smart and beautiful Danielle!!!” another Instagram user raved.

“You are so beautiful and sexy as hell,” one more fan wrote.

Loading...

As fans know, Danielle looks good in just about any piece of clothing that she puts on her body. Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Knudson showed off her gorgeous body at a red carpet event. In the photo, Danielle rocked a beautiful face of makeup while she wore her long locks down and straight. Along with a curve-hugging black skirt that looks like it was made for Danielle’s body, the bombshell donned a tiny black bralette that left little to be desired while she flaunted insane amounts of cleavage to her loyal fans.

Danielle’s taut tummy was also on display in the photo, and she completed her look with a silver clutch held in her right hand. Fans can keep up with all of Knudson’s photos by giving her a follow on Instagram.