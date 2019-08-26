Emily Ratajkowski Does A Little Dance In Sexy, Polka-Dot Bikini In New Video

Emily Ratajkowski put her fabulous bikini body on display for Instagram again this week, and users of the social media platform certainly took notice.

The latest look at the babe’s flawless figure was shared on Monday, August 26 to the official Instagram page of her swimwear and clothing line, Inamorata Woman, which she launched back in 2017. The post included a short-but-sexy clip of the 28-year-old rocking two pieces from her latest collection — the Hygeia top and bottom — and the babe certainly did them both justice.

Emily kicked off the seconds-long video by sitting on the ledge of a large balcony, exposing the dangerously cheeky nature of the barely-there Hygeia bottom that left her famously curvy booty nearly completely exposed. The bright green number was adorned with large, white polka dots, and also featured a delicate and unique tie detail, which was fastened in a tight knot around her waist to accentuate her slender frame and flat midsection.

As the camera zoomed in on the bombshell’s killer curves, she hopped off the balcony’s ledge to stand up and do a little dance by shaking her hips back-and-forth. Most importantly, however, the move offered a full-frontal view of the babe’s matching Hygeia bikini top of the same polka-dot pattern, which showed off an endless amount of cleavage that drove her fans absolutely wild. The itty-bitty number was hardly enough to contain Emily’s voluptuous assets as she swayed from side-to-side, while a tight knot right in the middle of her chest drew even more attention to her scandalously busty display.

The only other addition to Emily’s barely-there ensemble was a delicate necklace which bore a gold “S” pendant — possibly to represent the name of her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. Her signature brunette tresses were worn down and loosely fell to frame her face, which sported a minimal makeup look that let her striking features and stunning beauty shine.

One glance at the new social media post featuring the model explains why it’s racked up over 45,000 views within its first three hours of going live to Instagram. The upload has also earned more than 16,000 likes in the same time frame, and dozens of compliments on the new Inamorata pieces — and Emily’s jaw-dropping display.

“Ok I’M OBSESSED,” one person wrote, while another said she was “so gorgeous as always.”

“I can’t like this more than once and that makes me sad,” commented a third.

Emily has been posting up a storm on social media to show off the new pieces and patterns of her clothing line. Another sizzling shot of the stunner shared over the weekend saw her showing off the same bikini in a bold yellow-and-black cheetah print design — a look that drove her fans into an absolute frenzy.