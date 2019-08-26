Julianne Hough Rocks Vibrant Pink Swimsuit On Family Vacay With Brother Derek Hough

Julianne Hough appears to be having the time of her life on a family vacation.

Currently, the America’s Got Talent judge is in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho which has become a popular vacation spot for celebrities over the past few years. In the past, she has talked about her love for the cute little town and how she and her family have been going there for years. And in a recent photo that was shared with her 4.9 million-plus Instagram followers, Julianne looks spectacular in a tiny pink swimsuit.

In the first photo of the double-photo update, the blond bombshell looks over her shoulder and strikes a pose for the camera. She poses on the back of a boat, putting one hand in her hair and resting the other on the seat. Julianne looks stunning as she goes virtually makeup-free in the photo, wearing her short locks down and messy. Her toned back is on display in the image as she wears a sexy, vibrant pink swimsuit.

Just in front of her is her brother, Derek Hough, who is showing off his wake surfing skills while clad in a black life jacket and red board shorts. The next image in the series is very similar to the first one only this tine, Julianne is laughing really hard in the shot as her brother still rides a wave just in front of her. Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned the former Dancing With the Stars pro a ton of attention, racking up over 175,000 likes and upwards of 300-plus comments.

While many of Julianne’s followers took to the photo to let her know that she looked gorgeous, countless others commented on the post to let her know that they too love vacationing in Coeur d’Alene. A few others simply dropped a line to tell Julianne and her family to have a great vacation.

“Fun!!!!! I wish I had siblings to have fun with!!!!! You both are amazing amazing!” one follower commented.

“I absolutely love that you and your family are so close,” another chimed in with a series of red heart and clapping hand emoji.

“You are so beautiful,” another fan wrote.

As fans know, Julianne is currently serving as a judge on the hit NBC show America’s Got Talent. This is her first year to sit on the panel and she’s joined by Gabrielle Union, who is also in her first year on the show. Luckily for fans, she has been sharing some behind-the-scenes photos and social media just can’t get enough.

AGT airs Tuesday and Wednesday evenings on NBC.