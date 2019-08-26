Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Drops Jaws In Plunging Blue, Lace-Up One-Piece

Gabby Epstein wowed her Instagram fandom this week with a sexy new skin-baring addition to her feed that is sending temperatures soaring.

On Monday, August 26, the Australian bombshell took to her account on the social media platform to flaunt her flawless figure in yet another scandalous swimsuit, and her 2.2 million followers are going absolutely wild for the steamy display. The geotag in the post placed the stunner in the British Virgin Islands, where she enjoyed a luxurious day on a boat to take in the gorgeous scenery and crystal clear water around her. Of course, a day on the water calls for some eye-catching swimwear, and Gabby certainly did not disappoint.

The social media sensation got pulses racing with her new Insta-snap by rocking a seriously revealing bathing suit that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves. While often caught in a slinky two-piece, today Gabby opted for a one-piece swimsuit from Luli Fama — though the number was equally-as-risque as some of the other ensembles she’s shown off on her page. The royal blue number clung tight to the babe’s slender frame and featured a daring V-neckline that left very little to the imagination. Its dangerously low-cut design left an insane amount of cleavage exposed underneath its lace-up detail that added a bit of edge.

Down the sides of the swimsuit, fans could also get a glimpse of the same lace-up design that spanned nearly the entire length of her torso. It ended in delicate bows right at her hips, which highlighted the cheeky cut of the piece that left Gabby’s long legs and curvy booty very much on display — though her millions of fans certainly did not seem to mind the additional NSFW element of the ensemble.

In typical Gabby fashion, the beauty added on stacks of bling to elevate her barely-there ensemble. One hand was adorned with large statement rings, while a stack of gold pendant necklaces fell down her exposed decolletage to draw even more eyes to the area. She completed her ensemble by tying a zebra-stripe scarf over her blonde locks. She stared over the frame of a pair of trendy round sunglasses and toward the camera with a sensual, alluring look.

It didn’t take long for fans of the Aussie beauty to shower the latest addition to her Instagram page with love. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up over 6,500 likes after just 20 minutes of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the second. Dozens have flocked to the comments section already as well with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“So stunning,” one person wrote.

Another said she looked “gorgeous in blue.”

“You really are the best!” commented a third.

Of course, this is hardly the first time that Gabby has shown some skin on her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe wowed her fans again recently with another post that saw her sporting an itty-bitty orange-and-white bikini — a look that sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.