Stassie Karanikolaou Says She Needs To ‘Recover’ After Sofia Richie’s Las Vegas Birthday Bash

The stunner wished her bestie Sofia a 'happy birthday.'

Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou needs some serious R-and-R after Sofia Richie’s lavish birthday bash. The blond bombshell posted a picture, taken over the weekend, of the best friends on Instagram. In the photo, the beauties lean into each other while gazing into the camera. Stassie wore a tight black tank top and a figure-hugging skirt. The birthday girl opted for a bejeweled Chanel bikini. Her ample cleavage and toned abs were on full display.

Both women pulled their long, blond hair back in tight ponytails. The stunners wore minimal makeup that subtly enhanced their gorgeous features.

In the caption, Stassie wished her best friend a happy 21st birthday and mentioned that she is exhausted after the Las Vegas celebration.

Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the gorgeous young women.

“Beautiful girls,” wrote a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Absolute babes! Happy birthday @sofiarichie,” added another.

“How do two humans produce kids that can look this perfect. I just don’t really get it it’s really just beyond me,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

The sexy snap has racked up more than 100,000 likes.

According to Elle, Lionel Richie’s daughter went all out for her 21st birthday. Prior to the party, the model told the publication that she had been looking forward to the big day for quite some time.

“I’ve been thinking about my 21st birthday for years,” said the stunner. “It’s a birthday I think we all look forward too. What better place to spend it than Las Vegas with all my closest friends?”

Sofia’s celebration consisted of an all-day party at the Wynn in Las Vegas. Those in attendance included Stassie, Kylie Jenner, Victoria Villarroel, and Sofia’s boyfriend, Scott Disick. The social media mogul explained to Elle that she chose the venue because it is one of her favorite places in Las Vegas.

The 21-year-old noted that she wanted her party to be a surprise and enlisted the help of others to plan out the details.

“Most of my birthday festivities are a surprise, but all I really asked for was an energetic room, and comfortable environment for us to have fun,” revealed Sofia.

The model had numerous outfit changes throughout the day. She started off with a pink cropped top and matching shorts and later changed into the vintage Chanel bikini. At night, Sofia was seen sporting a pink sequin Yousef Aljasmi bodysuit and EGO heels.

To keep up with Stassie and Sofia, be sure to check out their Instagram accounts.