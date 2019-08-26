LuAnn de Lesseps Addresses Jill Zarin’s Potential Return To The ‘RHONY’ Cast On Instagram

What is Jill Zarin saying?

LuAnn de Lesseps appears to be on board with Jill Zarin’s potential return to The Real Housewives of New York City.

Just under a week after her co-star Bethenny Frankel announced her departure from the Bravo TV reality series, de Lesseps held a Q&A session at one of her Countess and Friends cabaret shows, where she addressed the possibility of Zarin returning to the show for Season 12.

“Everybody… what do you think of Jill Zarin coming back?” de Lesseps asked her audience, who immediate erupted in applause.

de Lesseps then said that the crowd “loved” Zarin as the camera panned over her many excited fans.

After sharing a clip from the Q&A session on her Instagram page, de Lesseps received a comment from Zarin, who told her former co-stars she was “beyond flattered” by the audience’s response to her possible comeback.

Former housewife Kelly Bensimon also seemed to be on board with the concept of Zarin’s return and shared a series of heart emoji in the comments section of de Lesseps’ post.

de Lesseps’ clip was shared just weeks after Zarin admitted that she was considering the idea of returning to The Real Housewives of New York City but feeling a bit hesitant to expose her romance with boyfriend Gary Brody to the cameras.

Zarin began dating Brody last year, months after the tragic passing of her former husband, Bobby Zarin.

“I don’t want to ruin the relationship with Gary. You know how TV can ruin relationships, so probably not the best idea,” Zarin admitted to Life & Style magazine, via a report from All About the Real Housewives on August 16.

Zarin went on to say that she would love to offer her longtime fans an update on her life before suggesting that she would only be on board with filming the series in a part-time or “friend” role, rather than a full-time position.

“I think that people will be surprised, nobody will be surprised at what I’m doing, but that the show did such amazing things for me. You know, I’d like to go back in some ways but in some ways, you know, it’s a scary proposition because Gary is dangerous and you know he’s gonna get me in trouble.”

Bravo TV has not yet commented on Zarin’s potential return to the show.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 is currently in production and expected to begin airing on Bravo TV sometime early next year.