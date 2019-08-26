It’s National Dog Day When ‘Happiness Is A Warm Puppy’ & Adopting Is The Best Way To Celebrate

Charles Schulz once said that “happiness is a warm puppy.” No doubt, this quote from the Peanuts author couldn’t be more appreciated than on Monday, also known as National Dog Day.

On August 26 — and every other day of the year, for that matter — adopting a canine companion is the best way to celebrate. After all, a dog is not only man’s best friend but woman’s best friend, too.

Many reasons for adding a dog or two to the family dynamics holds true, as a number of interested authors beyond Charles Schulz have doggedly noted via Bustle.

“A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself,” stated Josh Billings.

“The world would be a nicer place if everyone had the ability to love as unconditionally as a dog,” announced M.K. Clinton.

“Dogs don’t rationalize. They don’t hold anything against a person. They don’t see the outside of a human but the inside of a human asserted Cesar Millan.

Sounds like a dog is the perfect partner. And for those wondering why August 26 has been designated as National Dog Day, the explanation is sweet. This furry celebration, which began 15 years ago, came about thanks to a caring woman called Colleen Paige, who is a pet and family lifestyle expert as well as an animal advocate.

Also the founder of National Puppy Day, National Mutt Day and National Cat Day, Paige wanted to highlight the predicament experienced by unclaimed small animals while bringing as much attention as possible to the need for pet adoption.

Paige chose August 26th because, at 10-years-old, her family adopted her first dog.

“Millions of dogs are killed each year because they’re simply unwanted,” stated Paige.

She spoke about all the reasons dog pets have become undesireable, including “because no one realized how to properly care for the demands of the breed… they bark too much or….simply because someone changed their mind.”

This proponent emphasized that all these soft companions want is “love, sweet love,” as singer Jackie Shannon once sang. After all, dogs are so many things to so many people — like being sensitive and courageous and caring, too.

So, in turn, these friendly beasts definitely “deserve compassion and respect,” states Paige.

Besides adopting a dog today, or any day, ideas for celebrating what has been deemed National Dog Day are prevalent, according to The Dogington Post.

For instance, why not take your canine cohort for a midnight stroll on the beach or donate your used blankets, food and dog toys to your local shelter? Or, you can assist a dog owner when he or she is temporarily unable to do dog duties by walking that person’s pup and by playing with that beloved small animal in a nearby park.

Need more concepts?

Give your dog a massage or take him or her for a special spa treatment, teach your dog new tricks or buy your furry companion a new collar and a matching leash. The ideas are endless.

However, no matter how you want to honor these sweet, furry pets, be sure to remember to honor them on National Dog Day on August 26 and on every day after that.