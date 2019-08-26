‘Riverdale’ Star Lili Reinhart Shows Off Legs For Days On ‘Wonderland’ Cover

The 'Riverdale' star looked stunning in her cover shoot.

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart graced the cover of Wonderland magazine’s autumn issue. The actress posted a screenshot of the sexy cover shoot on Instagram. The 22-year-old look stunning in the photo, wearing her hair in curls. The actress posed seductively in a hallway with her long leg propped up on the wall. The CW star wore a long-sleeved, sheer, white dress with an alluring thigh-high slit. She paired the look with white, patent leather, stiletto boots. Her incredible legs were on full display.

Lili’s famous friends seemed to love the provocative post.

“Yassssss Lili,” wrote Hustlers co-star Jennifer Lopez.

“What an incredible pic!! Congrats Lils,” commented FP Jones actor Skeet Ulrich.

“Wow ok,” said Riverdale castmate Camila Mendes.

“SO HOT,” chimed in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka.

Fans also flocked to the comments section to compliment the bombshell.

“YOU LOOK SO GORGEOUS I CAN’T,” wrote an enthused follower.

“Hottie omg,” added another.

Lili’s post has racked up more than 2.2 million likes.

On Saturday, the actress revealed how she prepared in order to play a stripper in the upcoming film Hustlers. According to Entertainment Weekly, Lili, along with her co-stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and Keke Palmer, discussed learning how to pole dance.

In a Facebook Live conversation for EW, the Betty Cooper actress revealed she took pole dancing lessons with Keke.

Lili’s relationship with Cole Sprouse recently made headlines. In July, rumors circulated that the couple called it quits. The pair proceeded to go on social media to make fun of the rumors with a series of snarky posts, reported Cosmopolitan.

Cole spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the rumors.

“That’s the nature of our industry. I think you have to poke fun of it a little bit,” explained the former Disney Channel star.

While the couple hasn’t officially said they are still together, it appears that they are totally in love. For Cole’s 27th birthday, Lili shared a sweet snap on Instagram. As Cosmopolitan revealed, the beautiful blonde captioned the photo of Cole with a love poem.

“I tried to find a poem that I could send to you./Because my words were failing me./But I searched and found nothing that did you justice./All of these love poems can’t get it right./No one else’s words could ever fit./They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you,” read the caption.

To see more of Lili be sure to go see Hustlers, opening on September 13. The upcoming season of Riverdale will also be airing October 9 on The CW.