Tamra Judge Shares Instagram Photo Of The ‘RHOC’ Cast’s ‘Drama Free Night’ Without Kelly Dodd

Tamra Judge and Kelly Dodd have been feuding publicly for weeks.

Tamra Judge and the Real Housewives of Orange County cast enjoyed a “drama free night” without a couple of their co-stars over the weekend.

Following the premiere of the Bravo TV reality series’ 14th season, Judge took to her Instagram account to share a happy photo with her fans and followers in which she and her co-stars appeared to be thoroughly enjoying themselves, with Kelly Dodd and Emily Simpson nowhere in sight.

“Where’s Kelly?” one person asked in the comments section of her post.

“I don’t know I give up,” Judge replied.

Judge also responded to a fan who wanted to know why Simpson was left out of the group shot.

“I don’t know. I’m not her babysitter,” Judge explained.

Judge’s cast photo without Dodd comes just days after she shared another photo on her Instagram page, which included all of the stars, aside from Dodd, attending an event for her and her husband Eddie Judge’s CBD company, VENA Wellness.

While Judge and Dodd started off in a good place when filming began earlier this year on The Real Housewives of Orange County, things quickly took a turn for the worse, as Judge has said in a number of different interviews over the past few weeks.

During an appearance on the Jerry O Show earlier this month, Judge slammed Dodd for going “sideways with everybody” on the cast and said she’s made a habit of taking low blows.

“She’ll go after your mother, your dog, your dead grandparents, there is no boundaries,” Judge said.

Vicki Gunvalson also took aim at Dodd, telling the host that she is simply “not a kind person.”

“I could talk to the nail technician, the hair people. They’re like, ‘She’s just not nice.’ And I don’t want to be around not nice people at this time in my life,” Gunvalson explained.

Then, when host Jerry O’Connell suggested that he actually enjoyed watching Dodd on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Judge said she knew why.

“Well, everybody loves a train wreck!” she proclaimed.

Dodd was brought to the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2016 for the show’s 11th season and is currently on the outs with the majority of her co-stars, especially Judge, Gunvalson, and Shannon Beador.

To see more of Judge and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.