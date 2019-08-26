Ashanti Grabs Handcuffed Man’s Crotch On Stage

Ashanti recently performed in Washington, District of Columbia, and has shared some raunchy photos from the show.

The “Rain On Me” songstress wore a tight leotard with long sleeves and fishnet tights underneath. She rocked the look with black thigh-high boots, while having her long, dark, curly hair in a ponytail. She accessorized the ensemble with hoop earrings and some rings. For parts of her performance, she wore sunglasses, to add that finishing touch.

Ashanti shared a number of photos from the night, but the ones that have caught a lot of people’s attention are the ones where she has a man handcuffed to a chair. In one shot, she is on his lap, performing one of her songs. In another, she is standing behind him, grabbing his crotch while he is blindfolded.

The saucy posts have racked up thousands of likes on her Instagram page and have drawn in lots of comments from passionate fans.

“Luckiest guy alive….” one user wrote.

“Some guys have all the luck,” another shared.

“Wish I was the guy in the chair,” a third mentioned.

“I like your confidence and style you always look good,” a fourth fan commented.

“U look absolutely stunning boo,” a fifth follower remarked.

Ashanti recently dropped a new single with Afro B, “Pretty Little Thing,” which is the name of the company she released a clothing range with.

The “Only You” hitmaker modeled her own line and released a variety of summer items perfect for a hot day.

“Mark your territory in barely there bikinis and beach cover ups made to bring the heat. Clash dangerously in predatory prints for maximum mileage. Go full-throttle on ferocity with animal prints in maximalist mesh styles and pieces featuring out-there harness detailing. The trend gets a cooler edge paired with high shine metallics and bold neon,” the Pretty Little Thing website states.

In total, Ashanti has released six studio albums — Ashanti, Chapter II, Ashanti’s Christmas, Concrete Rose, The Declaration, and Braveheart. Her last album was released in 2012.

Loading...

Recently, she spoke about a new project that is set to include collaborations with Swae Lee, WizKid, Tory Lanez, and Jeremih, per The Inquisitr.

In the past, she has collaborated with Ja Rule, Nelly, and Fat Joe, to name a few.

On Spotify, she currently has over 2.6 million monthly listeners, proving that she still has a loyal following over 15 years into her career. Her most popular track is “Foolish,” taken from her debut album, with over 109.2 million streams.

To keep up with what Ashanti is up to, follow her Instagram account, which boasts over 4.9 million followers.