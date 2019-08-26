Dave Chappelle Defends Michael Jackson: ‘I Don’t Believe These Motherf***ers’

Comedian Dave Chappelle used his most recent stand-up special on Netflix, Sticks & Stones, to address a plethora of different issues, including the accusations of sexual abuse against Michael Jackson put forth in the controversial HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland, by Wade Robson and James Safechuck.

USA Today reported that Chappelle doesn’t appear to be on board with the accusations.

“I’m going to say something I’m not allowed to say, but I gotta be real: I don’t believe these motherf***ers,” he said.

But when it comes to R. Kelly, who is facing sex crime charges including sex trafficking, child porn, and racketeering, Chappelle didn’t jump to his defense.

“If I’m a betting man, I’m putting my money on he probably did that s**t,” Chappelle said.

Chappelle’s new special is his first in two years and in addition to taking jabs at celebrities at the center of controversy, he tackles abortion, gun violence, and the opioid crisis. He also touched on the #MeToo movement and specifically addressed the accusations against his friend and fellow comedian, Louis C.K.

“Louis C.K. was a very good friend of mine before he died in that terrible masturbation accident,” Chappelle said. “It was his room, that’s where you’re supposed to masturbate. And then he said, ‘Hey, everybody, I’m about to pull my (expletive) out,’ and nobody ran for the door.”

“They all just kind of hung out, like, ‘I wonder if this guy is serious.'”

According to the recent documentary, Michael Jackson: Chase the Truth, Robson and Safechuck — along with Jackson’s other accusers — are motivated by money. Per The Inquisitr, the documentary seeks to discredit Leaving Neverland and heavily features the King of Pop’s former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes.

“There’s no evidence,” Fiddes said, per The Sun, adding that the accusations are always driven by financial motivations.

Writer Mike Smallcombe, who wrote a Jackson biography, says in the film that both Robson and Safechuck have defended Jackson in the past, highlighting that they are perjurers. Although Smallcombe admits that he can’t say for certain that Jackson didn’t sexually abuse the pair, he claims that he does know for certain that there are many inconsistencies in their stories.

Despite the backlash, Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed stands by the film and claims that he did all of the necessary research and investigation to ensure Robson and Safechuck were truthful. He claims that the pair were physically and psychologically seduced over time — in the same way that an adult would seduce another adult.